‘Mar do Sertão’: check out 5 spoilers about the first chapter | Sertão Sea

The wait is over! “Mar do Sertão” premieres this Monday, 08/22, and the new 6 o’clock soap promises to deliver everything and a little more. In the work created and written by Mario Teixeira with artistic direction by Allan Fiterman we will follow the unfolding of the love triangle experienced by Candoca (Isadora Cruz), his great love, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), and Tertulinho (Renato Góes), son of the most powerful colonel in the Canta Pedra region.

It’s not that the bon vivant falls in love with the cowboy’s fiancee who works on his father’s farm? The confusion is just beginning! But there’s still a lot of water to roll! Would you like spoiler very hot? We’ll tell you below, check it out! 🧐

In an attempt to form a successor for his business, Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​sends Tertulinho to study in the capital. The young man, however, is a womanizer and only wants to know about a good life at the expense of his father. At the beginning of the plot, he has an affair with Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro), who is compromised. When they are caught by her fiancé, Tertulinho leaves the capital and returns to Canta Pedra.

In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho, a character by Renato Góes, will be spotted by his lover’s fiancé! — Photo: Globe

2) Kisses, kisses and more kisses! 🔥

The anxiety of Candoca and Zé Paulino is great, as they will soon, finally, get married. The problem is that Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​orders Zé Paulino to take a horse to another city precisely on the date on which the ceremony is scheduled. What excuse will he use with the bride?

2 of 5 At the premiere of ‘Mar do Sertão’, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) don’t let go! — Photo: Globe At the premiere of ‘Mar do Sertão’, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) don’t let go! — Photo: Globe

3) Our young lady dressed as a bride 👰‍

At the beginning of the plot, Candoca and Zé Paulino are engaged. She brings all the sweetness of youth, but she also carries the strength of the sertão within her. Raised by her mother, Dodôca (Cyria Coentro), a widowed seamstress, Candoca can’t wait to go up to the altar, and lives making the thousand and one tests of her dress, carefully made by her mother.

3 of 5 Candoca (Isadora Cruz) tries on her wedding dress in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Candoca (Isadora Cruz) tries on her wedding dress in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

4) Unusual birth? WE HAVE 👀

Married to Timbó (Enrique Diaz), Tereza (Clarissa Pinheiro) is a strong and religious woman, but she is also a suffering person. The two do everything they can to overcome the difficulties of everyday life. In the first chapter, Candoca will help the family by saving one of the goats!

4 of 5 In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tereza (Clarissa Pinheiro) gets emotional after a happy ending with the help of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) — Photo: Globo In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tereza (Clarissa Pinheiro) gets emotional after a happy ending with the help of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) — Photo: Globo

Candoca and Zé Paulino’s anxiety is great, as they will finally get married soon! But Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues) intends to organize a ceremony to inaugurate the cornerstone of the dam he intends to build in Canta Pedra, but on their wedding day! Guess who’s going to take satisfaction with the mayor??? HER HERSELF, who ends up being arrested for contempt of authority.

5 of 5 In the first chapter of ‘Mar do Sertão’, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) goes behind bars! — Photo: Globe In the first chapter of ‘Mar do Sertão’, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will end up behind bars! — Photo: Globe

