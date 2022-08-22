‘Mar do Sertão’ debuts with a record for Northeastern actors – 08/21/2022 – Illustrated

Soap opera that premieres this Monday, the 22nd, on Globo, “Mar do Sertão” puts on the scene a record number of Northeastern actors for a TV serial.

Among faces already established to attract the box office, such as Renato Góes from Pernambuco, and faces absolutely unknown to the general public, which includes a group of sudden artists, the cast of the six o’clock feuilleton has 19 names. This is practically half of those who participate in the new plot signed by Mario Teixeira, with artistic direction by Allan Fiterman.

Usually represented by actors from the Rio-São Paulo axis, soap operas set in the Northeast almost always stumble on phonetics when unifying the accent of different regions.

The work of Iris Gomes, a prosody teacher who trains accents and regional manners in ten out of ten productions made outside Rio de Janeiro, is also valid for “Mar do Sertão”. But just to open the ears and unlock the language of other actors, who on the set are still benefited by the consultancy present from colleagues from Paraíba, Ceará, Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte and Pernambuco.

The fact that the story takes place in a fictional city, with no faithful commitment to anywhere, weighs in favor of the work. But the protagonist, Candoca, played by the almost rookie Isadora Cruz, draws the attention of the rest of her colleagues to her homeland, Paraíba, but “with room for some fluidity”, assures the director.

“This prosody problem won’t happen, because Canta Pedra is an invented city, it’s my Macondo, where anything can happen”, says Teixeira, the author, in a video call interview, alongside Fiterman. “The city is set in a totally fictional place, where there is canyon and caatinga, it is a mixture of so many Brazilian landscapes.”

The author says that the director “put a lot of effort” to format the city that will be on stage, with images of Alagoas and Pernambuco, where the Catimbau valley is located, “which in the audiovisual sector was never filmed”, assures Fiterman.

Although Globo has an extensive catalog of registered professionals, the director says that most of the actors to be presented to the TV audience for the first time in “Mar do Sertão” came from a good research, with the support of the casting producer Márcia Andrade.

The bet on this lineup involves a rebalancing of costs, since it was necessary to spend more on air tickets and accommodation to bring interpreters of characters who are usually found in Rio de Janeiro from cities in the Northeast, where the soap opera is practically all recorded throughout nine months.

To contemplate this choice, the director had to give up other expenses, cutting here and there, from scenography and art to other segments.

“It’s a big challenge to bring this soap opera from the sertão to Rio de Janeiro. What I call gift wrapping is the photography, the scenery, but people are watching the story, and my biggest concern is betting on who’s telling the story. this story: the actors,” says Fiterman.

As Canta Pedra is a microcosm of Brazil, something reminiscent of soap operas by Dias Gomes and Aguinaldo Silva, the director relies on the strength of archetypes to tell this plot, which puts the innards of coronelismo back onto the screen.

The northeastern team is represented by Isadora Cruz, alongside Renato Góes and Clarissa Pinheiro, from Pernambuco, Érico Brás and Cyria Coentro from Bahia, and Thadelly Lima and Suzy Lopes, from Paraíba, with whom Fiterman had worked on the soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!” , and Lucas Galdino, from Ceará, “a find”, says the director.

The central theme is the trio formed by Candoca, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) and Tertulinho (Góes). The first two live a visceral romance, until he has an accident and is presumed dead. When she returns to the city, ten years later, the girl will be married to the third, son of Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu).

The northeastern musicality became a high point on the set, to the point that everyone wanted to engage the prosody of the sertão. Enrique Diaz, for example, although born in Lima, Peru, lives perhaps the most characteristic of the Northeastern characters, Timbó, which refers to Sancho Pança and João Grilo.

Welder Rodrigues, who will make a telenovela for the first time, is from Brasília, but he brought authorial tips to his role, as well as Érico Brás, interpreter of a guy who is afraid to assume his sexual orientation, as is still the case for many people oppressed by the conservatism of small towns. ruled by oligarchies.

To stir up coronelismo, Teixeira says that he will, in fact, contemplate the side of the oppressed and the oppressors, who never see themselves in this role and usually place themselves as victims of those who dare to occupy the space they think belong to them by inheritance.

“In the case of the colonel, this title is completely anachronistic, there have been no colonels in the Northeast for almost a century, if not more, this was a national guard patent, which was conferred and passed from father to son”, recalls Teixeira.

“There is a book that I really like, ‘Cartas do Barão’, which shows the letters exchanged between an intendant of Canudos and the baron, owner of the lands where the jagunços took possession, and there is a vision of the oppressed and the baron, that he didn’t feel like an oppressor. He felt like a debased subject, because they had invaded and occupied his lands.”

The author also says that José de Abreu suggested inserting classic phrases from “Don Quixote” in his speeches, and was answered. Débora Bloch, who lives his wife in the story, says she is happy to return to comedy, after so many dramatic roles.

“I’ve never done a soap opera in which the actors were so involved with the creation of their characters”, says Teixeira.

“The actors created their own language for the soap opera, using expressions from all corners of Brazil, including those expressions that are often used in São Paulo, because we cannot forget that the largest capital of the Northeast in Brazil is São Paulo”, he continues. .

The director is an enthusiast of Northeastern culture and, according to the author, an “excellent forró dancer”, a rhythm that will have its place in history through the Janjão bar.

“Today, it is no longer possible to not have diversity in any work”, concludes Fiterman. “It is necessary to naturalize the inclusion of people. The more actors appear outside the Rio-São Paulo axis, regardless of where they are, the more trans actors we have in our environment, the more this will become natural, the more we will meet different actors and possibilities .”

Teixeira agrees, but warns that he never describes in a synopsis whether the character has color or race. “For me, an actor can do any role, no matter who he really is. And this entire cast was chosen because of talent, not thinking about quota division. None were chosen out of paternalism or because we’re cool, most of them auditioned. .”