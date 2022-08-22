Mariana Ximenes combines sunglasses and a bikini and displays her body in a daring click: “Pleníssima”

Mariana Ximenes combines sunglasses and a minimal bikini on a sunny day and shows off her guitar body on social media

Mariana Ximenes took advantage of this Sunday (21) to enjoy the day at the pool and shared the records on social networks.

Through her official Instagram, she published some photos sunbathing and showed off her body in a red bikini, which stole the web’s attention. In the clicks, she appears reading and meditating, while getting a tan in the pool. Is it good for you?

In addition to the bikini attracting attention by itself, she made sure to match it with the sunglasses, also red, and the beach outfit. “Sunday Flares”she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Fans and followers of the actress did not fail to comment and praise the beauty of Mariana Ximenes. “Pleníssima, are you more?”, wrote an internet user. “Show”, praised another. “Delicious! Sun, pool and reading. All the best to enjoy a Sunday”wrote one more.

Check the publication:

thong swimsuit

Looks like Mariana Ximenes really likes sunbathing. She shared a sequence of images showing her trip to Greece and left fans with their jaws dropped.

In the clicks, the 41-year-old actress appears in a super low-cut black bikini and a blue thong swimsuit. She even showed images of the paradisiacal place. “For this Sunday, #PhotoDump of my days in this paradise called Mykonos”, he wrote Ximenes in the caption of the publication.

The fans and admirers of the actress were all praise in the comments. “What a delight to travel”, “A true spectacle”, “What a paradise! A photo more beautiful than the other”, “Beautiful you and beautiful place”they wrote.