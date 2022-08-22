Marisa opens NEW jobs across the country; see the positions

THE Marisa stands out in the clothing sector, prioritizing excellent female looks. This early week, the company is posting job vacancies across the country, and looking for qualified professionals to fill existing gaps.

The company is starting the week with many opportunities that provide market-compatible salary, benefits and financial stability.

“Here at Marisa, our purpose is to strengthen women’s self-esteem. We want to see her confident and happy, so that she can not only meet her needs, but also fulfill her dreams. And to give her access to everything she wants and needs, we put her at the center of everything, thinking about products, fashion and financial services that are available however and wherever she wants, in our stores, on our website, on the APP or by through our partners”, says the company.

Junior Billing Planning Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Junior Product Planning Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Full Corporate Communications Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Full Digital Marketing Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

CUSTOMER ACCESSOR – CAXIAS DO SUL;

Senior Collection Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Junior Marketplace Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Loss Prevention Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Full Card Product Analyst – São Paulo/SP;

Junior Transport Analyst – Barueri/SP;

Client Advisor – Joinville;

Customer Advisor.

how to apply

Those interested in being part of the successful team of Marisa can access the application website and apply for one of the available opportunities, considering all the requirement criteria and important requirements for the selective. From there, just register your resume and wait for the company to return.

