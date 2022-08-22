Markets this Monday, ore, oil and news from stock exchange companies

Posted at 7:51 am

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h50)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.61% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): -0.47% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.59% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): -1.71%

London (FTSE 100): -0.31%

Brent Oil: +0.39% ($97.2). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: +0.49% ($91)

Bitcoin futures: -0.77% ($21,165)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange in China was up 1.46% at 690 yuan ($100.8). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:49 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.78% and S&P 500 futures were down 1.10%. Nasdaq futures fell -1.41%.

corporate news

(to read the details, click on the links below)

Alupar pays 08/31 2nd installment of dividends

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) will pay BRL 300 million in JCP: check the details

Americanas announces that Sergio Rial will be president of the company

Eztec launches second phase of enterprise

Petrobras begins non-binding phase of sale of 3 refineries

Unipar Carbocloro concludes the establishment of a joint venture with AES Brasil Energia

Inter & Co: ticker will change from INBR31 to INBR32

stock study

Watch the study of Ibov, Petr4, Vale3, Beef3, Itsa4, Usim5, Mglu3, Viia3 and other papers (see here).

Hey

Oi (OIBR3 will hold a new tower auction this Monday, 22nd. It will be at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Events on the market’s radar this week:

Inflation preview

On Wednesday, 24, at 9 am, the IPCA-15 will be released, an index considered to be the preview of official inflation. It will refer to the first half of August. Analysts expect deflation. It is worth remembering that inflation data much higher or lower than expected can impact shares of companies sensitive to high interest rates, such as retail and technology.

Jackson Hole

The traditional symposium of the American Central Bank in Jackson Hole begins on Thursday, 25th, in the United States.

The meeting brings together members of the American Central Bank to talk about the country’s economic scenario.

Highlight for the speech of Federal Reserve (US BC) chairman Jerome Powell, on Friday at 10 am, on the second day of the meeting. The speech content will be closely monitored by analysts and may impact the Exchanges.

US and German GDP

On Thursday, at 9:30 am, the second estimate for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States in the second quarter will be released. On the same day, earlier, the GDP of Germany, the largest economy in the European Union, will be released.

This data is closely watched by the market amid concerns about a global economic slowdown.

