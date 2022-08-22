Mateus Solano and Adnet buy land in MG: “For our children”

Global actors Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet shared several photos of the duo’s newest endeavor on social media. Friends since adolescence, they decided to get together to buy a plot of land in Minas Gerais. The famous plan is to transform the place into a refuge for their respective families.
In an interview with the podcast Só um Minutinho, on the subject. “I bought a little land. Small, no. It’s big. I bought it for our kids to plant. Not that I have kids with him. He has kids and so do I. I have a daughter. To plant, to see the water born”.
Followers loved the idea. “What a beautiful place!” said one fan. “Good place ‘dimais da conta, only’”, said another. “It is worth taking inspiration from Sebastião Salgado to reforest this area”, suggested a fan.
