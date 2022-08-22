Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet acquire land in Minas Gerais: ‘for our children to plant’ – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet acquire land in Minas Gerais: ‘for our children to plant’ – Zoeira 2 Views

The actor Mateus Solano and comedian Marcelo Adnet bought land together in Minas Gerais. During an interview with the podcast “Just a minute”, the duo revealed that they seek to transform the property into a refuge for the family.

“I bought a little land. Small, no. It’s big. I bought for our children to plant. Not that I have kids with him. He has kids and so do I. I have a daughter. To plant, to see the little water being born”, explained Adnet.

Read more

Virgínia Fonseca, pregnant with Maria Flor, her second child with singer Zé Felipe, received criticism from followers for her body

Model Arthur O Urso is married to eight women

The two are friends since adolescence and Adnet has already shared images of them from the time before their fame on Globo. “What an unbelievable human being Mateus is. It’s a privilege to be his friend,” he wrote in an Instagram post in March of this year.

After posting images of the land on his Instagram, friends and fans congratulated him on the idea. “OK be inspired by Sebastiao Salgado to reforest this area,” wrote an internet user.

“Beautiful friendship,” said another. The publication concentrates several comments with heart and clap emojis.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Auction in Amapá offers 24 lots with vehicles, IT equipment and home appliances | amapá

THE Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa Amapá) will hold next Monday (29), from 10 am, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved