Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet acquire land in Minas Gerais: ‘for our children to plant’ – Zoeira

The actor Mateus Solano and comedian Marcelo Adnet bought land together in Minas Gerais. During an interview with the podcast “Just a minute”, the duo revealed that they seek to transform the property into a refuge for the family.

“I bought a little land. Small, no. It’s big. I bought for our children to plant. Not that I have kids with him. He has kids and so do I. I have a daughter. To plant, to see the little water being born”, explained Adnet.

Read more

The two are friends since adolescence and Adnet has already shared images of them from the time before their fame on Globo. “What an unbelievable human being Mateus is. It’s a privilege to be his friend,” he wrote in an Instagram post in March of this year.

After posting images of the land on his Instagram, friends and fans congratulated him on the idea. “OK be inspired by Sebastiao Salgado to reforest this area,” wrote an internet user.

“Beautiful friendship,” said another. The publication concentrates several comments with heart and clap emojis.