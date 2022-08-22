Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet buy land in Minas Gerais







Mateus solano and marcelo adnet Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet bought together a property in Minas Gerais. The actors, who have been friends since adolescence, are even closer and live in Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with the podcast “Só 1 minutinho”, Marcelo commented on the friendship and business in partnership. After all, the idea is to be a refuge for their families.

“I bought a small piece of land. Small, no. It’s big. I bought it for our children to plant. Not that I have children with him. He has children and so do I. I have a daughter.

By the way, Adnet is married to Patricia Cardoso, with whom he has a 1-year-old daughter, Alice. Meanwhile, Mateus Solano is married to Paula Braun and has two children, Flora, 12, and Benjamin, 6.

In the comments of the publication, fans loved the news. “What a beautiful place,” said one. “It’s a very good place, only”, commented another. “It’s worth taking inspiration from Sebastião Salgado to reforest this area,” suggested a third.

See the photos of the property by Mateus Solano and Marcelo Adnet:

On Twitter, Adnet even revealed that Mateus was responsible for encouraging him to put aside the journalistic area and play in his acting career.