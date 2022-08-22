Mauro Cezar detonates Flamengo athlete’s performance against Palmeiras

Palmeiras and Flamengo faced each other this Sunday and drew 1-1. After the confrontation, journalist Mauro Cezar issued some opinions on social networks. The commentator criticized the side Rubro-Negro Matheuzinho, and also a traditional move Alviverde.

– Matheuzinho made it clear today why Rodinei became a starter since the days of Paulo Sousa – commented Mauro Cezar, before amending in another tweet about the Palmeiras full-backs charged by Marcos Rocha straight into the area.

– Clean ball to dominate and make another attacking move, crossing, eventually. Player lets her out to side-kick in the area. There were several and nothing came of it, when it works people think it’s great. But it’s rare to succeed. Most of the time it’s just a waste of possession – he analyzed.

With the result, Palmeiras continues with nine points away from Flamengo, but Fluminense shortened Alviverde’s advantage to eight. Rubro-Negro can still drop to fourth place in case of Corinthians victory against Fortaleza.