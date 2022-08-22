Mbappé scores a hat-trick, Neymar scores two and PSG crushes Lille for France

Every day a different one! O PSG thrashed Lille away from home by 7-1 this Sunday, in a game valid for the 3rd round of Ligue 1, the French Championship. Mbappé (three times), Messi, Hakimi and Neymar (twice) scored for the Parisian team in the rout; Bamba scored the home team’s goal of honor.

The night belonged to the duo Mbappé-Neymar, which was in the spotlight of the football world this week because of the conflict between the two. The duo’s show also served to ease the troubled atmosphere between the two.

LIGHTNING GOAL

There was barely time for Lille to run. At eight seconds, practically on the ball out, Mbappé was launched by Messi, came out in the face of goalkeeper Leo Jardim and opened the scoring for PSG. It was the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history.

SWIMMING PITCH

At 27, Messi triggered the passage of Nuno Mendes on the left. The Portuguese returned the measure to the Argentine, who played with right foot category in the corner of the goalkeeper of Lille, 2 to 0.

NEYMAR IN THEM

11 minutes later, Neymar scored with Hakimi on the right side of the field. The Brazilian launched the Moroccan, who only had the trouble of taking the goalkeeper to score PSG’s third goal of the match.

At 43, Neymar received a cavadinha from Messi and the Brazilian finished with the first shot to achieve the Parisian rout in the first half, 4-0 over the hosts.

After the break, shirt 10 kept the high level. Just six minutes into the second half, Mbappé threw a light block and let the ball pass to Neymar again, who finished with class in the corner.

GOAL OF HONOR

Soon after, at eight, Lille managed to discount. In a play on the left with the Brazilian side Ismaily, Bamba took advantage of the cross to finish on Donnarumma’s rebound and score the only goal of the home team in the match.

END OF THE CRISIS?

The night belonged to Neymar and Mbappé. The Brazilian received in the middle and triggered the Frenchman, who finished left-handed to score PSG’s sixth goal. The pair returned to terrorize Lille’s defense for the last time at 43; another goal from Mbappé with assistance from Neymar, 7 to 1.

SEQUENCE

After the hard defeat suffered at home, Lille will seek to recover in the next round of Ligue 1 away from home against Ajaccio. PSG, in turn, will host Monaco at the Parc des Princes next weekend, also in a compromise with the Frenchman.