MC Mirella plays the mermaid on the beach and the breaded body sparks reactions

MC Mirella once again raised the temperature of the web by sharing a sequence of photos on his Instagram. Owner of a sculptural body, the funkeira showed her good form in a rehearsal on the beach and left netizens impressed.

In the images, Mirella appears lying on the beach with her butt up, all covered in sand. Provocative, the cat appeared wearing a minimalist bikini in purple tones, where he showed all his sensuality. “You’ll remember me”she wrote in the caption of the post.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

“Wonderful,” wrote one follower. “You are perfect,” said another. “It’s so beautiful,” commented an admirer. “Oh my pressure”, joked a boy. “Heart even misses the beats,” wrote one fan.

Check out Mirella’s post on social media:

Was confused and vented

Recently, MC Mirella used her social media to make a sincere outburst after experiencing a very delicate situation. On her Instagram, the singer reported that she suffered prejudice when trying to rent a house.

At the time, Mirella said that she tried rent a residence in São Paulo and was confused by the owner as an adult film actress. Very upset, the funkeira said that people tend to jump to conclusions.

“I went to rent a house, the guy drove me crazy. I hope he gives my money back because I rented it and gave up going. People jump to conclusions from what they see on the internet and what they hear from others and they don’t have the slightest notion, sense and education,” she said.

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

“He took a lot from me, I rented the house, paid for it, everything was ok and he came to make a request that you have no idea about. He took me from being a porn star, he thought I was going to use his house to make porn videos,” she said.

At the end of her outburst, Mirella said that in no job should people go through prejudice: “Those who follow my content know what it’s like, and those who work with erotic films shouldn’t suffer this kind of prejudice either,” she said.

“If you put the business there for rent, you have the right not to want some things, but know how to approach the person, don’t be invasive and ungraceful like you were with me,” she ended it.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.