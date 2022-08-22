Measles: Has the disease been eradicated? See more about key information

Have you ever had or know someone who has already caught heart disease? measles? As we already know, this is a disease that has a vaccine. But what if we tell you that this disease may have been eradicated?

Today, August 20th, we will talk about this disease that has already affected and killed more than 200 thousand people until 2019. Therefore, to always stay on top of current affairs and to stay informed of everything that happens around you, stay with us and keep reading about it.



What is measles?

O measles is an infection that occurs through the morbillivirus virus. As we have already mentioned in other posts here on our blog about the virus, they act as infectious agents in our organism, and it needs a cell to be able to reproduce and spread its infection against our organism.

In this way, with the measles is also no different, it spreads through the air by droplets. Those who should be most concerned about this viral infection are the children. Its prevention takes place through vaccines that the child still takes as a child. In this way, if one day you catch measles, the vaccine causes the symptoms to be annulled and/or reduced.

After all, has the disease been eradicated?

In Brazil, the vaccine has always been a specific treatment against measles. However, due to the low rate of infection, in 2016 it was eradicated. However, this decision to eradicate the disease in the country caused vaccines to be reduced. This decrease also contributed to the increase in cases of measles throughout the territory.

With the frequent increases in cases across Brazil again, with several cases and deaths recorded, in 2018, the disease was once again considered an alarming state.



Our country has always shown itself to be an example in the prevention of diseases, and especially in terms of vaccines. However, we can see the importance that vaccines have in our lives. In this way, we hope to have helped you to understand more about this subject than measles that has been emerging and resurfacing every day. Thanks for reading and see you soon on our blog!

