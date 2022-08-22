Media plan for free radio and TV election time is drawn up

The Regional Electoral Court of Roraima (TRE-RR) held this Saturday, August 20, the draw for the distribution of time for the free electoral time, on radio and TV, of the parties, federations and coalitions that will compete in the 2022 Elections.

To access the advertising scale, order of placement, time distribution and insertions for federal deputy, state deputy, senator and governor, simply access the website, on the Voter and Elections – Elections 2022 – Free Electoral Time tab, or directly on the website. link.

The meeting to prepare the Elections Media Plan 2022 took place virtually, through the Zoom platform, was conducted by the judicial secretary of the Regional Electoral Court of Roraima (TRE-RR), Elízio Melo, and was attended by representatives of the broadcasters of radio and TV and representatives of political parties.

The free election time starts to be shown on August 26th and runs until September 29th. If there is a second round, the advertising will be broadcast from October 7th to 28th.

According to TSE Resolution No. 23.610/2019, electoral propaganda will be broadcast from Monday to Saturday, and on the radios the broadcast will be from 6 to 6:25 am; and from 11 am to 11:25 am. On TV, the time is from 12 to 12:25; and from 19:30 to 19:55.

In addition to the block advertising, there will be thirty- and sixty-second inserts, from Monday to Sunday, for a total of seventy minutes a day, distributed throughout the program aired between 4 am and 11 pm.

During the meeting, it was decided that TV Roraima will be the head of the network for television programs and Rádio Tropical 94 will generate and broadcast radio programs during the period of free electoral propaganda.

According to the electoral legislation, free electoral propaganda on television must use, among other resources, subtitles through open captions, a window with a Libras interpreter and audio description, under the responsibility of political parties, federations and coalitions, in compliance with the provisions of ABNT .

In Roraima, the acronyms DC, PCO, PMB, PMN and PRTB will not participate in the electoral schedule, according to the rules of access of political parties to free advertising time on radio and TV. “Constitutional Amendment No. 97 prohibits unrepresentative parties from participating in the electoral schedule, that is, those that did not reach the percentages defined by the EC of 2017/97”, explained Elízio Melo.