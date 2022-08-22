MEGA-SENA: Contest 2,512 accumulates and prize reaches R$ 14 million

Once again, no bettor managed to hit the six tens of the 2,512 contest of the Mega Sena. The draw took place at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, last Saturday (20).

However, punters were able to follow the draw through a broadcast on Youtube and other CEF social networks. The numbers drawn were: 07-10-34-47-49-52.

Through Mega-Sena, it is possible to win prizes in several categories, see the winners:

With 6 hits – There were no winners;

With 5 hits – 81 people hit the numbers drawn. Each of them will receive the amount of R$ 31,030.62;

With 4 hits – 4,382 people hit the numbers drawn. Each of them will receive the amount of R$ 819.41.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount collected was R$ 43,594,798.50.

When will the next Mega-Sena contest be?

The Mega-Sena will be drawn again next Wednesday (22), starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize pool is estimated at R$ 14 million, for those who correctly match the six numbers (considering the accumulation of the last contest).

To participate in the contest, players will be able to play until 7 pm, at lottery houses, or on the unit’s website or app, available for Android and iOS. It is worth mentioning that to register online, the bettor must meet certain criteria, such as:

How to compete for the prize of R$ 14 million?

To bet on Mega-Sena, simply opt for the single individual game, with a bet of more dozens, as well as the game through the pool. In the single bet, you choose six numbers from the 60 available on the wheel. But, it should be noted that the chances of the prize going through the main range in this type of bet are minimal.

In addition, to get closer to the prize pool, there is the possibility of splitting, choosing more dozens to enhance the bet. In this case, just select up to 15 numbers on the steering wheel, however, paying more for each added ten.

Unfortunately, winning in this modality is quite difficult, since the probability of this happening is 1/50 million. However, with deployment, the odds become easier.

In addition, it is possible to bet on the Mega-Sena accumulated through the lottery jackpots. In the pool, the bettor shares the costs of the bets with other players, but with the benefit of having more chances to hit than if playing alone.