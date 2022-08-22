Mega-Sena, contest 2,512: three bets from Pernambuco match five of the six numbers; see prize values ​​| Pernambuco

Yadunandan Singh 21 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena, contest 2,512: three bets from Pernambuco match five of the six numbers; see prize values ​​| Pernambuco 1 Views

The tens drawn were: 07 – 10 – 34 – 47 – 49 – 52.

Across the country, the quina had 81 winning bets. The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed.

The simple bets that hit five dozen in Pernambuco were made in Custódia, in Sertão, and in Toritama, in Agreste. They each receive R$ 31,030.62. Another game, the pool, was played at the Setúbal Lottery, in the South Zone. The value for this game is R$ 62,061.22.

For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa. The one to win the corner is one to 154,518.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the main prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

The next contest (2,513) will be on Wednesday (24). The prize is estimated at R$ 14 million.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

