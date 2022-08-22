Melody is the target of irony when talking about partnership with Ariana Grande

Melody, 15, participated last night in “Programa Silvio Santos”, on SBT, with the presentation of Patrícia Abravanel, and commented on the song “Assalto Perigoso”, a forró version of the song “Positions” by Ariana Grande.

On the show, Melody claimed to have done the song with Ariana. “I’m even the only Brazilian with a ‘feat’ (participation) with Ariana Grande, right, in this song I made with her”, she said.

Still during her participation in the program, the teenager also commented on her cover of “Faking Love”, a song featured on the singer’s latest album, “Versions of Me”. “I did this one by Anitta, the ‘Fake Amor’, and, nowadays, in her shows people sing my version”, she said.

Asked by Patrícia if her re-recording would have been better than the original version, Melody replied: “I don’t say better, but I noticed that people liked it a lot”, she evaluated.

Patrícia then asked Anitta to record a song in partnership with Melody. “That’s it, but my biggest dream is to conquer the whole world. To be an Ariana Grande in life, a Whitney Houston, to finally reach the whole world.

On the internet, Melody’s participation generated a wave of criticism and memes with her lines. “Not even Wanda at the height of her madness would be able to create a fic like this like Melody,” said one Twitter user. “Melody in the multiverse of madness,” commented another. “Melody’s evolution from ‘Fake Love’ to Fake News,” scoffed one young woman.

“I can’t stand to see this Melody lying, I want to see when someone gives her a reality check”, emphasized a user of the social network. “Melody saying that she was the first Brazilian person to do a feat with Ariana Grande. She didn’t do a feat, she plagiarized the song”, wrote a young man. “Melody saying that she is the first Brazilian to have a feat with Ariana Grande made me laugh,” said another.

Controversial “Partnership”

It all started when Melody and Anitta had a disagreement, after a follower criticized Anitta’s “anti-PT, but pro-Lula” speech. The singer, then, justified herself saying that it was a strategy “speak well or speak badly, but speak of me” and quoted Melody. “Don’t you see Melody? You guys just talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional, but she gets a great engagement and stay in the market for creating bullshit with my boyfriend fighting alone”, he said. But young Melody didn’t like the comment at all and retaliated: “I never speak ill of her and she said that my work was not professional. Who is in the Top 1 Brazil now? She was in the Top 1 Global, but where’s her music ? It’s off the map”, said Melody, despite not having reached the top of the Brazilian charts on Spotify. Those who have a mouth say what they want, but my talent is greater than all that. Ugly is an almost 40-year-old lady putting a 15-year-old teenager in a political discussion to engage. melody Anitta responded in a threatening tone, stating that she knows the composers of one of Melody’s songs, “Assalto Perigoso”, a forró version of “positions“, by singer Ariana Grande. “I know the songwriters who you hit top 1, mana. I think you don’t know them, no, because the music is by Ariana Grande in this case, right… But don’t worry, I didn’t show it for them, otherwise… Now he does a falsetto singing Lula’s name just from ‘toys‘ there for us, that then you become news”, he replied. The confusion reached the ears of Ninja Charles, one of the songwriters of the hit by Ariana Grande. “I’ve never talked to Melody before. She has to credit the writers and share the money she made from the song. Stuff like that happens all the time, but you have to clarify. It’s okay to cover songs on YouTube and SoundCloud, but when you put them on streaming platforms, you need to credit and share the profit. Maybe she doesn’t know?”, he said. “I’m not mad at Melody and a minor shouldn’t be attacked. I’m just letting you know that this music story is not resolved yet, but I’m sure they will be”, she concluded, stating that the team is already working to resolve the issue. question.

Melody then included Ariana Grande’s name as one of the songwriters for her song, “Dangerous Assault”.