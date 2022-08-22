message from 777, six athletes with gastroenteritis and more; Look

Credit: Reproduction

O fans.com brings a summary of the main news from Vasco da Gama that happened this Sunday (21). Read on for all the highlights of the Giant of the Hill. Check out!

Vasco is preparing the release of the third report for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, there is still no set date on when the new Gigante da Colina shirts will debut.

The uniform will have references to Portugal and the indefinition of the presentation date is due to the delay in the finalization of the pieces. But there is the expectation that it will be presented in the match against Guarani, on August 31. However, it will still depend on the club’s logistics.

Normally, Cruz-Maltino releases its third kit on or near its birthday, but this season it will be delayed by at least 10 days. This Sunday (21), the Giant of the Hill is celebrating its 124 years of history, and in previous years, that would be the launch date.

777 Partners congratulates the Hill Giant

777 Partners congratulated Cruz-Maltino for its 124 years of history that are being celebrated this Sunday. Therefore, the managing partner and founder of the company that will manage the club’s SAF, Joshua Wander, congratulated the team and sent a message to the fans about the transition from football to the group.

“Hi, Basques! I want to take this moment to wish all Vasco fans in Brazil and around the world a very happy birthday. Today is a day to celebrate Vasco’s incredible and rich history and look forward to the new chapters we are going to write together. Thank you so much for your support and patience during this transition period” said Josh.

“We at 777 Partners are working hard to get ahead as quickly as possible. And I look forward to being in Brazil as soon as possible to celebrate with you all in person.”

Six players reappear with gastroenteritis

After the defeat in Alagoas to CSA, Vasco’s medical director, Gustavo Caldeira, reported that six players returned from the Northeast with symptoms of gastroenteritis. In the match, the team suffered a setback by 2 to 0.

Vasco took certain measures due to the contamination of rotavirus in the water, in Maceió. With that, the team had taken water from Rio de Janeiro to preserve its athletes, but even so, some players were contaminated.

Revelation of Casimir

Digital influencer and journalist Casimiro Miguel congratulated Vasco, his favorite club, on the team’s birthday. He spoke to the club’s social networks about what the institution represents for his life. Therefore, Casimiro said that Cruz-Maltino is “everything in his life”. Furthermore, he recalled how he started his love story for the Hill Giant. (Check it out below!)

Andrey talks about identifying with the club

This Sunday, there was no lack of celebrations to mark the date that celebrates the 124 years of Vasco’s history. Among them are: thanksgiving mass, flag-raising and cake. Before the celebrations, Andrey spoke about his identification with the club.

“I’ve always had an identity with Vasco, since I was little, my family has always been Vasco and I’ve always been in Vasco since I was little. So I always try to do my best on the pitch to give joy to the fans, ”he said in a video on the club’s social networks.

In addition, he added: “I always had the dream of playing in a big one, even more in the team of my heart. Since I was little, it was always my goal to become a professional player, always focused. My family and God guided me on this path and I was able to be here, wearing this shirt so heavy. Now it’s time to enjoy this wonderful moment I’m living and I want to mark my name with the number 8 shirt, just like Juninho did, like Geovani did. I hope to do mine and follow the same path as them”.