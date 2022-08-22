Messages reveal that PMs killed criminals who did not pay bribes in Baixada Fluminense

In February 2020, Sergeant Adelmo Guerini was transferred to the São João de Meriti battalion, in Baixada Fluminense, the 21st BPM. A few days before the new unit started clocking in, Guerini asked a colleague in uniform who already worked there, also sergeant Oly Biage, on WhatsApp, what the routine was like in the region. “It’s only weak $. Catching someone is cheap,” Biage replied, referring, according to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), to the bribes negotiated by the police to free criminals they had captured. “But the colonel wants a coffin,” Guerini replied—a mention of Lieutenant Colonel André Araújo, who was also arriving at the battalion. Biage ended the conversation: “It will kill a lot there”. In the first week of service at the new barracks, Guerini and his fellow patrolmen, according to the MPRJ investigation, killed a man and embezzled R$2,700 seized from him.

Text messages and audio taken from the sergeant’s cell phone — and obtained by EXTRA — show how corruption and police lethality go hand in hand in the Baixada Fluminense. Between February and April 2020, Guerini mentioned, in conversations with colleagues in uniform or informants through the app, having participated in four operations that resulted in deaths. In two of these actions, the agents are accused of diverting part of the seized material. In the other two, the messages reveal that the criminals were killed because they did not pay bribes to the MPs.

The theft of BRL 2,700 was verified by prosecutors from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), who realized that the messages sent by Guerini on WhatsApp did not match the homicide record. On February 6, the sergeant sent his colleague Oly Biage two photos that showed the result of an incident in the Vila Ruth favela, in São João de Meriti: in one of them, there was a dead man, with a gunshot wound to his chest; in the other, a pistol leaning on a bench. Then Guerini said that his team managed to seize a “drug table” and wrote that, at the scene, it also “had 2.7”, followed by a “$” – a clear reference to the amount of R$ 2,700 found by the agents with man.

Part of the conversation Photo: Reproduction

The money, however, was not delivered to the police station by Guerini and his colleagues that day. Occurrence record 861-00133/2020 of the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF) shows that the PMs said they only found drugs and a pistol with Felipe da Silva Ross, the man killed at the time. According to the complaint filed by the MPRJ last May against Guerini and 12 other police officers, the MPs “diverted the amount of R$ 2,700 for their own benefit.” Sergeants Mário Paiva Saraiva, Fabiano de Oliveira Salgado and Thiago Santos Cardoso and sub-lieutenant Antônio Carlos dos Santos Alves — all assigned, at the time, to the reserved service (P2) of the 21st BPM.

Apprehensions Photo: Disclosure

At the end of the conversation, Sergeant Biage, Guerini’s interlocutor, congratulated his colleague for the occurrence and even gave a tip: “That’s it, kid, that’s it! Another good favela you will like: Favela da Linha, mané. Good to work too, you know? People used to say that there was the mall, mané. When I wanted to make a quick serve, I would go there,” he said, in an audio.

Based on the messages, Guerini was arrested last May during Operation Mercenários, which targeted a group of PMs accused of being part of a criminal organization involved in a series of crimes in the Baixada Fluminense – among them, corruption, kidnapping, extortion and torture. Lieutenant Colonel André Araújo, commander of the 21st BPM at the time of the crimes, was the subject of search and seizure warrants on the day of the operation, but he was not denounced. Guerini’s cell phone had been seized by Gaeco in 2020, when the sergeant was accused of being part of a militia in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio.

The operation that culminated in the diversion of R$ 2,700 also recorded the death of an innocent man. That same day, teenager Luiz Antônio de Souza Ferreira da Silva, 14, was returning home to Vila Ruth after a consultation with a psychologist when he was shot in the leg. The commitment was part of the adoption process the young man was going through after his mother died of cancer two years earlier. Local residents interviewed by GLOBO say that Guerini’s patrol entered the favela shooting at around 4 pm, when the streets were still full of children and there was a confrontation with local drug dealers. As they were crowded at P2, the MPs used an unmarked vehicle. Housewife Tamires dos Santos Silva, 23, who accompanied Luiz Antônio to the consultation and wanted to adopt him, accused the police of denying help to the young man.

“I didn’t see where the shot came from. But shortly after he was hit, a normal, unmarked car passed by with uniformed police officers inside. I asked them for help. But they didn’t care. The people around me were the ones who helped me,” Tamires told GLOBO, after the young man’s funeral, two days after the operation.

Another exchange of messages found on Guerini’s cell phone shows that the sergeant’s team also diverted material seized in operations to pay for the “service” of informants. On February 27, 2020, Cláudio Gonçalves Neto, aka Kalunga, identified by Gaeco as an informant for the patrol, gave Guerini data about a mouth of tobacco in a favela in São João de Meriti. In an audio sent after 9 pm, Kalunga said that the criminals “are wearing a coat”, a “dark jacket” and that “the one with a black cap, on the other side, has a radio in his hand and must also have a gun”.

Two hours later, the informant made contact again, asked if the operation “went well” and said he was waiting for the police beside the battalion. Guerini wrote “It was good!!” and sent a photo of a man shot in the face to Kalunga. At around 1 am, the informant ends the conversation by thanking the PM for the gift the patrol gave him: “Good night there, brigadão, huh! Brand new cell phone. I’ll be careful. Tomorrow morning I’m going to take it to a store near my house and I’m going to ask the guy to unlock it and put the chip in this one there”, he said, in an audio. The homicide record shows that, on that day, the agents only delivered one pistol to the DHBF.

Occurrence record shows that PMs did not present cell phones at the police station Photo: Reproduction

The investigation also found that Guerini and his colleagues in uniform regularly carried out “police raids with the clear objective of killing drug dealers who did not pay bribes”. One of these operations took place on March 26, 2020 at Morro do Embaixador, also in Meriti. At the time, the sergeant forwarded to a friend, also PM Wiliam de Souza Noronha, photos of a dead man, with a bullet wound on his back, followed by the comment: “Aí compadre, minus one”. “Bullet in their ass”, Noronha cheered upon seeing the images. Then, Guerini himself said that the criminal was only killed because he refused to pay a bribe to the agents: “Because he said if the boat wants $ come get it”.

Excerpt from the conversation Photo: Reproduction

Noronha agreed with the outcome. “It’s like this, putting this fdp in his place,” he wrote. Guerini explained that, after the murder, the traffickers had already sought out the police to try to close a bribe payment agreement: “They already want to talk, now we’ve said that we’re just going to kill.” Finally, Noronha advised his friend to carry out more operations in the favela to increase the amount agreed with the criminals — “If there are more incidents there, the conversation will increase”. According to the MP’s complaint, the exchange of messages summarizes the way in which the MPs gang works: “when the criminal refuses to pay the required bribe, the group acts by committing homicides”.

Another snippet of the conversation Photo: Reproduction

At the police station, when registering the case, the agents stated that they were attacked and retaliated. The same version was shared by the 21st BPM profile on social media. According to the battalion’s report, the police officers were carrying out “location reconnaissance” when they were shot at and retaliated “in a moderate way”. With the man dead, a pistol was seized. The post is accompanied by the hashtags #o21nãopara and #avante21. For the MPRJ, however, the homicides committed by the PMs “served as a message to the other criminals and were disguised in the police station with the false narrative of a self-resistance” – that is, executions were recorded as deaths in confrontation.

Excerpt of conversation Photo: Reproduction

Homicides in police operations exploded in São João de Meriti from February to July 2020, a period in which Guerini and his colleagues served in the 21st BPM: there were 37 homicides resulting from police actions, almost double the 22 deaths recorded in the same period of the year. previous and highest number recorded in this interval of months since the beginning of the historical series of the state, in 2013. The curious thing is that the increase in deaths — in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic — had no impact on police productivity data in the battalion area . Compared to the previous year, the numbers of seizures of drugs (31% less), rifles (46%) and pistols (22%) plummeted. In the region, arrests in flagrante delicto (37%) and execution of arrest warrants (42%) also dropped.

Seizure of mercenaries Photo: Reproduction

On April 14, Sergeant Guerini again sent his friend Wiliam Noronha a photo of a dead man and commented that the traffic “has already called for an idea” – that is, he sought out the police to settle the payment of bribes and prevent further operations. Noronha advised his friend to demand a high price from criminals: “Play it high”.

Another snippet of the conversation Photo: Reproduction

When questioned about the investigations into the homicides mentioned in the messages, both the Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the investigations of all the aforementioned cases are still in progress. The PM stated, in a note, that the Internal Affairs Department of the corporation “established a Military Police Inquiry (IPM) to verify the complaints pointed out by the Public Ministry in the context of Operation Mercenaries and there are Administrative Disciplinary Procedures (PAD) to verify the permanence or exclusion of the police”. EXTRA was unable to contact the police defenses.