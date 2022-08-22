Messi stays close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark after goal against Lille

Credit: Playback/Sport1

Lionel Messi of this start to the season has been very different from Lionel Messi of last season. In just four official games, the striker has scored four goals. The last one, which he scored against Lille in PSG’s 7-1 rout, was something special for the ace. He reaches 773 goals in his entire professional career. There are 672 for Barcelona, ​​86 for Argentina and 15 for PSG; thus, he surpasses Romario and places himself on the podium of top scorers in the history of football.

His next target is therefore second place, where he places Josef Bican with 803 goals, exactly 30 more than the Paris Saint-Germain star. The Austrian player is considered one of the best strikers of all time; in addition, he is on the FIFA list of the 50 best players of the 20th century.

So, if Messi manages to overtake him – and he has plenty of conditions to do so in the PSG super-team – he will have nothing less than Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him. The Portuguese is the best scorer in the history of football, according to FIFA, with 815 goals.

The rivalry between the stars is already in its last moments – and it is established as one of the biggest. They disputed collective and individual marks for more than 10 consecutive years. Although Messi and CR7 are already in the final stages of their careers, they continue to compete.

Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly extend his numbers, but the guy is a little older than Messi; however, it doesn’t look like he will be retiring anytime soon.

Top scorers in history according to FIFA: Messi, after scoring for PSG against Lille, is in third