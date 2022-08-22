Michel Araújo gives a positive response and appears as an alternative in Fluminense: “Perfect performance” | fluminense

There were only six minutes on the field, but Michel Araújo lived a special night at Maracanã, last Sunday, in the victory of Fluminense over Coritiba by 5 to 2, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

Back to Flu in this mid-year window after loaning to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, the 25-year-old Uruguayan had his name screamed by the crowd, won his first opportunity in this return and even ended the match with two assists for Willian Bigode. .

To complete, at the end of the game, he was still praised by coach Fernando Diniz, who classified the midfielder’s performance as “perfect”.

– He had a perfect performance for the time he played. He came in and did well because he is constantly improving in training. He was offered a loan, I talked to him, and he wanted to stay. It’s good to have him here, he adds a lot.

Michel Araújo returned to Fluminense on June 30, but was only released to play on July 18, when the transfer window began. Since then, the player has been listed for the games against Goiás, Santos, Internacional and Fortaleza, but he had no opportunities.

During the second half at Maracanã, when Fluminense was already beating Coritiba 2-0, fans began to ask for Michel Araújo to enter. The request was only answered by Diniz in the 43rd minute of the second half – with the additions, the midfielder played until the 49th minute and was important.

With Flu winning by 3 to 2, Michel Araújo showed harmony with Bigode to consolidate the score from 5 to 2 and avoid scares for the team in the final minutes. After the match, Diniz also explained the delay in using the midfielder.

– It’s a joy to have him back in good condition. He returned from the Arab world after one season. He came back with a physical, technical and tactical gap in relation to the other players. He regained his form and was fit to be in the field,” he declared.

Bought from Racing, from Uruguay, in early 2020, Michel Araújo has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2023. At the time, the club paid R$3 million for 50% of the player’s economic rights. In his first spell at Tricolor, the midfielder played 45 games, scored two goals and provided an assist. Starting with Odair Hellmann, he became a reserve with coach Roger Machado last year and was not even registered in Libertadores, so he ended up on loan.

Trying to rewrite new chapters with the tricolor shirt, the midfielder thanked the fans for their affection, who also shouted the midfielder’s name a lot after the two assists for Bigode.

“Congratulations to everyone for the great game yesterday, so proud to be part of this team! Unforgettable night, thank you tricolor fans ❤️”, posted Michel Araújo on social media

Michel Araújo’s wife, Margarita Pérez, also used social media to support the player after following the performance and affection received by the midfielder.

– Never give up, love! We love you! Always follow – posted Michel Araújo’s wife.

With Michel Araújo as an option, Fluminense returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Saturday, against leader Palmeiras, at Maracanã, at 19h. But first, Flu takes on Corinthians, at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, also at Maraca, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

