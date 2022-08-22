Militiamen killed on Saturday are blamed for the execution of the four young people surrendered in an app car | Rio de Janeiro

O RJ1 found that the boys were killed per Delson Lima NetoO Delsinho — militiaman’s brother Danilo Dias LimaO tandera —, and for Renato Alves de SantanaO Cute.

1 of 4 Police investigate disappearance of young people in Nova Iguaçu — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Motivations for execution

Matheus Costa da Silva, 21 years old; Douglas de Paula Pamplona, ​​22; Adriel Andrade Bastos, 24, and Jhonatan Alef Gomes, 28, have been missing since August 12, after boarding an app car to a mall.

The group was passing through the Valverde neighborhood when the vehicle was surrounded by heavily armed and hooded men. The driver of the vehicle has already been heard and said that the four were taken and tied.

The police work with some lines of investigation for the motivation of the crime. One of them is that the group would be using and selling drugs in the militia’s field of action.

Another possibility investigated is that one of them would have made a purchase from a relative of Delsinho, but the payment was made with a cloned card.

2 of 4 Weapons seized in action that ended with the death of the brother of militiaman Tandera — Photo: Disclosure / Civil Police

Delsinho, Fofo and two other suspects were killed during a joint operation on Saturday morning. They died after exchanging gunfire with agents at a ranch in the Riachão neighborhood of Nova Iguaçu.

Delsinho is singled out by the police as militia number 2which operates in Nova Iguaçu and Seropédica, in Baixada Fluminense.

Draco had been investigating the Tandera militia for eight months, and arrived this Saturday (20) at the site that was used by the criminal organization’s militia, very close to the Guandu River.

3 of 4 Danilo Dias, aka Tandera, militia chief who works in Nova Iguaçu and Seropédica — Photo: Reproduction

Police are investigating whether the youths were executed and thrown into the Guandu River. On Friday, agents from the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station, which is investigating the case, went to the scene with divers from the Fire Department.

“They were in a place near the Guandu River that would have been used to execute the four young people who got into the application car”, says delegate André Leiras, who coordinated the investigations at Draco. “It’s a major blow to the paramilitary group.”

Police seized rifles, grenades and military clothing. Information about the disappearance of the four youths will be forwarded to the DHBF.