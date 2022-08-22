Milton Neves gets into trouble with Atlético-MG and sends a message to Cuca

Credit: Reproduction

Atlético-MG is going through a bad phase. Eliminated from Libertadores and the World Cup, Galo only has the Brasileirão Serie A this season. Even so, the club has been accumulating negative results and, this weekend, disappointed fans after losing 1-0 at home to Goiás, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the competition.

Asked about the defeat, Milton Neves, declared a fan of Galo, spoke during the 3º Tempo, from Band, this Sunday (21), that he is very disappointed with the current phase of Alvinegro. In addition, the journalist sent a message to Cuca, Atlético-MG’s coach and also to the representative Rubens Menin, stating that the club may be “burying the year”:

“Rubens Menin, for God’s sake. Cuca, for God’s sake… I love Goiás, I’m a citizen of the state of Goiás, I really like the goalkeeper Tadeu, wonderful, but he can’t. For God’s sake, lose at home to Goiás? The crowd has already “disarcussed” as they say in Muzambim, terrible Cuca, burying the year” – said Milton Neves during the 3rd Tempo program.

Atlético-MG and the “drought” of victories

Atlético-MG is going through one of its worst phases in recent years. In addition to being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Galo won only one of the last six games in the Brasileirão Serie A. The consequence of this is the fall in the competition table, where the club is currently in 7th place, with 35 spots.

In the next round of the Brasileirão Serie A, Atlético-MG will face their rival, América-MG. The match is scheduled for Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Arena Independência. The game is valid for the 24th round of the competition. In the turn, the Rooster was defeated by the Rabbit by 2 to 1.