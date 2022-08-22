Milton Neves says that the athlete no longer has a chance in the Brazilian team

Credit: Reproduction

The 2022 World Cup is approaching, and with that the expectations about the squad for the Brazilian team only increase. This expectation is mainly aimed at athletes who compete in the Brasileirão Serie A, even because of the rivalry between local football fans.

During Band’s 3º Tempo program, this Sunday (21), Milton Neves commented on the duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo at Allianz Parque, which ended in a 1-1 tie. The journalist took the opportunity to provoke gabigolstating that the striker was surpassed by Pedro, and that because he can only score penalty goals and “easy” goals, he no longer has any chance of being called up by Tite to compete in the Qatar 2022 World Cup wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team. :

“The ‘Gabi ex-gol’ (Gabigol) provokes the crowd even with those fingers behind him. But what a cool boy, Romário, Ronaldo Fenômeno, Pelé, who ‘didn’t play anything’, didn’t do that. Player must be deaf. He is very annoying, and Pedro swallowed him, the chance of him going to the World Cup is now zero. He doesn’t have to be a character, he has to be a ball player. In Europe there were two failures. It’s a suitcase!” – Milton Neves fired.

Brazilian team at the 2022 World Cup

Brazil will have another opportunity to win the sixth world championship 20 years after the last victory, in 2022. In the first phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Brazilian team is in Group G, and faces Switzerland and Serbia, two European teams faced also in the group stage in 2018, where Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland and beat Serbia 2-0. Cameroon completes the key this season.

The debut of the Brazilian team is scheduled for November 24, at 4 pm, against the Serbia team.