Minas has the lowest rate of population with health insurance in the Southeast

In Minas Gerais, 24.4% of the population has health insurance. There are 5.194 million beneficiaries, compared to 21.92 million inhabitants in the state. The percentage is the lowest in the Southeast region and is the sixth in the country. The rate is higher than the national average of 22.4%. Information is from the Map of Use of the Unified Health System (SUS) released by the National Supplementary Health Agency (AN) this Friday (19). The document is for 2020.

São Paulo led in terms of beneficiaries of medical assistance, in the first year of the new coronavirus pandemic, with 17,143,922 (37.04% of the total), followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 5,356,050 (30.84%). The average rate of use of the Unified Health System (SUS) by large regions reached, in 2020, 38.93 per thousand beneficiaries in the North Region of the country, falling to 6.54 in the Northeast, 3.22 in the Midwest, 2 .15 in the South and 2.10 in the Southeast.

The largest number of beneficiaries by type of contract was found, in 2020, in corporate collective plans, with 32,076,961, followed by individual or family plans (9,033,481) and collective membership plans (6,269,322). By assistance coverage, the largest number of beneficiaries was found, that year, in the hospital and outpatient sectors (42,218,777).

The ANS Map shows that, in 2020, health care coverage reached 16.06%, with a proportion of 3.42 non-SUS hospitalization beds per thousand beneficiaries in the hospital plan and a proportion of 1.57 SUS hospitalization beds per thousand inhabitants. The number of non-SUS beds totaled 134,766 in 2020, against 313,038 SUS beds.

Within the scope of the Unified Health System, in 2020, 33,326,647 visits were made, of which 22,638,444 were outpatients and 10,688,203 were hospitalizations. Most attendances were registered in the Southeast Region (14,557,508) and Northeast (8,969,601). The number of hospitalizations was higher in the Southeast (4,281,684), followed by the Northeast (2,794,988), South (1,852,068), North (909,765) and Midwest (849,698).

Also according to the SUS Utilization Map, the highest rate of attendances per thousand beneficiaries, according to age and sex, was found to be 20.27 for men aged 80 years and over and 18.09 for men aged 75 to 79 years old. For females, the highest rates per thousand beneficiaries were recorded for the age groups from 75 to 79 years old (13.23) and 70 to 74 years old (12.38).

The analysis of the proportion of hospitalizations of beneficiaries in the SUS by medical specialties indicated 35.56% in internal medicine, 32% in surgery, 18.75% in obstetrics, 8.68% in pediatrics, among others. The number of procedures identified in Brazil reached 428,573 in 2020, with an average of more expensive procedures in the country of around R$ 3,140.34. (With Agency Brazil)