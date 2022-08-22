Multiple Sclerosis: ‘I went to apply deodorant and didn’t feel my armpit’ – 22/08/2022

The first symptom of multiple sclerosis in architect Lara Arantes, 25, appeared in 2017 and was a little unusual: “I went to apply deodorant and I didn’t feel my armpit on the right side. I thought it was strange, but I didn’t go to the doctor to ask what it could be.” “, remember.

The years went by and, when she started dating the truck driver Marlon, who is now her husband, she had another manifestation of the disease. As he lived in Joinville (SC) and Lara in Timóteo (MG), she had to travel long distances to visit him. “I was traveling and I lost all sensitivity on the right side, I didn’t feel what was hot or cold. I took the cold bottle in my hand and didn’t feel anything. It was desperate”, she says.

Afraid, he ran to the hospital, where they did several tests, but found nothing — they even suspected a stroke. “They said I would be admitted because it was not possible to do the MRI on a Saturday, so I would have to wait until Monday, but I thought it was better to go back to my city.”

When he arrived in Timóteo, the doctor requested the exam, but Lara ended up leaving it aside and, in that, more than six months passed. She graduated in architecture and, soon after, went to present her first project to clients.

I’ve been feeling sick, I had a lot of headaches. My eyes started to ‘lock’ at the meeting, I couldn’t look away. I asked my partner to continue the presentation and left the room. When I got home, I had labyrinthitis and I started to see everything double. Lara Arantes, 25

So, he looked for an ophthalmologist in his city. “When I closed one of my eyes, I saw normal, but when I opened both eyes together, I saw everything double”, she recalls. Because of the symptom, the doctor said that she should go to a neurologist. That’s what Lara finally did — this as early as 2020.

Lara in her husband’s truck Image: Personal archive

When she performed the MRI, the doctor identified multiple sclerosis, an inflammatory, progressive and autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. There were more than 15 neurological lesions.

On the day, the architect was hospitalized to take corticosteroids – which are part of the treatment during the outbreak period. Afterwards, she went in search of a doctor to treat: “In Timóteo, we don’t have a specialist in sclerosis, so I was advised to look for a doctor in Belo Horizonte”, she says. “It was there that I found the doctor who takes care of me to this day.”

It was at the consultation that Lara discovered that she had active disease, that is, when there are many lesions detected by the exam, and relapsing-remitting (or relapsing-remitting). This means that the disease has periods of outbreaks (appearance of symptoms) and an improvement later, either with treatment or spontaneously.

I paid BRL 33,000 for the treatment

According to doctors, drugs to treat the progression of the disease are expensive. Therefore, the SUS (Unified Health System) offers several options to patients, from oral to intravenous medicines. The problem is that, for some people, the alternatives are not enough to control the progression of multiple sclerosis.

Talking to the doctor, she explained to Lara that sclerosis has no cure, but it would be possible to treat the disease with medication or free of charge, or through insurance or privately (using their own money).

Lara Arantes and husband Marlon Gercker Image: Personal archive

“When patients arrive, whether through the SUS or not, I show the panorama of medicines, which are the best free options, both through the public and private network”, says Raquel Vassão Araujo, neurologist, medical leader of scientific innovation at AME (Multiple Friends with Sclerosis) and CDD (Chronicles of the Day).

But in the case of Lara, his patient, one of the options was a high-cost drug not provided by the SUS, oral cladribine.

In the first year, I borrowed money from my grandfather and paid R$33,000 – it was supposed to cost R$140,000. In the second year, I only got the medication by going to court. Lara Arantes, 25

This medication works as follows: the patient takes 5 pills in the first month, does the same in the second month and repeats the regimen after 1 year — and, according to the doctors, it is 3 to 4 years without using it again. “It is an oral medication that the patient uses for a short period of time, different from the drugs available through the SUS, which are used daily”, explains Araujo.

The problem is that the drug is not accessible to most people — one of the treatments that compares with cladribine oral, among the “most modern”, is the natalizumab, now available on the public network.

Lara started treatment in December 2020 and repeated it in 2021. Since then, life has been much better. “I didn’t have any more outbreaks or active lesions. The ones I already had decreased in size. I didn’t have any sequel either. It was almost a miracle”, she says. The architect married her then-boyfriend, who is a truck driver. Now, they can travel more easily throughout Brazil.

Lara married Marlon in October last year Image: Personal archive

Disease is more common in women

Multiple sclerosis, also known by the acronym MS, is the most common disease of the CNS (central nervous system) worldwide. “It is a disease immune-mediatedthat is, when the organism attacks itself, promoting inflammation in the brain or spinal cord – it can be in both at the same time, denoting greater severity”, explains neurologist Jefferson Beckerprofessor at PUC-RS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul) and president of the BCTRIMS (Brazilian Committee on Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis).

Also, the condition is more common in young women. “The average age to start with symptoms of the disease is close to 30 years. It is very common to start between 20 and 40 years old”, says the doctor.

Treatment allowed Laura to improve her quality of life; today, she manages to participate in more of her husband’s trips Image: Personal archive

The signs of the disease can vary according to the site affected by the disease. “The most common is a decrease in strength on an entire side of the body or in the limbs, such as the legs, for example. There is also a change in sensitivity, tingling or numbness in any part of the body”, says Becker.

“The third most common is inflammation in the nerve of the eyes, which causes visual ‘blurring’, especially in the most central field, causing pain when moving the eyes.” According to the neurologist, there are other signs, such as altered balance, coordination and double vision (see full list below).

He also reinforces the importance of looking for a neurologist to have a diagnosis as soon as possible. “People get a whole side of the body numb, have blurred vision and feel weakness, but they think it’s stress or because they slept on their arm, and they don’t seek help. But you need to see a doctor,” he says. “The earlier the diagnosis, within 2 years of the first symptoms, the better the patient’s prognosis”, says the professor.

Main symptoms of multiple sclerosis