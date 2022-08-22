Municipality of Criciúma is a pioneer in the State in the application of Intravitreal Injections

Criciúma is the first city in the state to receive accreditation for the application of Intravitreal Injections for the treatment of retinal diseases. Previously, the drug was not covered by the Unified Health System (SUS), only through the courts and applied in Florianópolis. Now the procedure will be funded by the Ministry of Health and the State Government. Providers must make the drug and application available to patients throughout the Macrosul region (Amrec, Amesc and Amurel), ensuring access to treatment in an integral way. The act of delivery of authorizations for the first applications was carried out on Friday, the 19th, at the Ouro Negro Hall of the Marcos Rovaris Municipal Palace.

“These were the first to be made available, covering all patients who needed treatment. And the service becomes via SUS from now on. This is everyone’s achievement!”, celebrated the municipal secretary of health, Arleu da Silveira.

According to the control, evaluation and audit manager, Ruby Bresciani, about 150 patients from the South region are waiting for the drug, with an average of 50 from Criciúma. “The patient took an average of 120 days to access treatment by judicial means. Now the process will take place in a timely manner for the entire region,” he said.

The scheduling of patients covered by the clinical protocols of the Ministry of Health is already being carried out via the National Regulatory System (Sisreg), through the center of Criciúma. Last Wednesday, the 17th, 13 patients were called and have already undergone the procedure. The application is made in clinics accredited by the Municipal Health Department, through a contract between the municipal fund and the service provider.

About the procedure

The Intravitreal Injection aims at the application of a drug in the vitreous, the region responsible for keeping the retina in position, and preventing the displacement of the gelatinous mass that fills the eyeball.

Collaboration: Press Office – Eduarda Salazar