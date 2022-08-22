Mussi regrets his mother’s conduct at Record

Mara Lúcia’s interview with Domingo Espetacular caused indignation in Rodrigo Mussi, her son. Above all, the former BBB regretted the conduct and the tone used by her in the conversation with journalist Fabiana Oliveira. “It’s inhuman enough to have to go public saying this kind of intimacy of my own mother”, he commented in a post on Twitter.

For Mussi, the mother figure that Mara Lúcia wants to pass on is a “character that never existed”. Still in the interview, the trader assumed that she asked her son for R$50 thousand reais after his departure from Big Brother Brazil, but that the amount is nothing more than the collection of a loan she made so Mussi could travel to Australia before participating. from the reality show. He denies it!

Rodrigo Mussi counters his mother’s accusations on Sunday Spectacular (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Rodrigo Mussi counters his mother’s accusations on Sunday Spectacular (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) At Record, Rodrigo Mussi’s mother makes revelations and denies ex-BBB At Record, Rodrigo Mussi’s mother makes revelations and denies ex-BBB Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Rodrigo-Mussi-Diogo-Mussi Diogo Mussi reveals that he no longer wants to have contact with Rodrigo MussiReproduction / Instagram photo-diogo-rodrigo-mussi Diogo and Rodrigo Mussireproduction Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Rodrigo-Mussi-Accident Rodrigo Mussi passed by the accident site and revealed: “Mix of feelings”Reproduction / Instagram frame-rodrigo-mussi-talk-about-recovery-trauma-head-more-you-tv-globo-23062022 Rodrigo Mussi said that the emotional is his biggest struggle after overcoming head traumaReproduction / TV Globo Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Rodrigo Mussi counters his mother’s accusations on Sunday Spectacular (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Rodrigo Mussi counters his mother’s accusations on Sunday Spectacular (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles)Rodrigo Mussi counters his mother’s accusations on Sunday Spectacular (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) 0

“Unfortunately that never happened”, said Mussi in response to his mother’s statements on Record TV. “If one day you want to redeem yourself from a mistake in life, do it based on the truth,” he added in the outburst.

In the interview, Mara Lúcia stated that the influencer did not have money for this trip and asked her. The money, according to her, was taken from her own savings and that she would do that to him and all the other children as well.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and articles in the column today? Click here.