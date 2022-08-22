National monoblock Ram pickup truck is confirmed by Stellantis – 08/21/2022

In March 2021, even before having this space here at Uol Carros, I anticipated in Autos Segredos that Stellantis was preparing a monoblock Ram pickup truck to be produced at its factory in Pernambuco. Today (19/8), Antonio Filosa, president (COO) of Stellantis for South America, in an interview with the website Auto Data, the executive confirmed the first Ram product produced in Brazil.

In an interview with the publication, Filosa says that nationalization is a fundamental key for Stellantis’ business.

For now, the unprecedented national Ram pickup is called Projeto 291. It will be the fifth model to be produced in Pernambuco using the Small Wide 4×4 platform. The premiere will take place between 2023 and 2024.

Ram 291 - Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos - Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Called Project 291, future Ram pickup will arrive to maintain Stellantis’s hegemony in the segment

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

The Project 291 pickup should be called 1200 and will arrive with the size to fight with Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S10. The future model will be almost a sister to the Jeep Commander, with which it will share electronics, brakes, steering, among other components.

The Commander base will be stretched in length and width to give a mid-sized Ram monoblock pickup truck.

Ram 1200 - Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos - Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Toro with four-wheel disc brakes, just to be a test mule for the Ram pickup

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Tests have already started and for now, Toro serves as a mule for testing brakes, suspension and electronics. Earlier this week, I spotted a mule from the Ram pickup. Visually, it’s just a Toro, but the prototype was already taller and had disc brakes on all four wheels.

engines

The Ram 291 will have two engine options, one 2.0 Turbo Flex and the other 2.2 Turbo Diesel, no matter which engine, the transmission will always be the nine-speed automatic and the traction will always be 4×4.

It is still too early to bet on the design of the Ram 1200, but its lines will be inspired by the sister 1500.

What is already certain according to my findings is that the pickup that will be born from Project 291 will be one of the most technological models ever produced in Brazil.

