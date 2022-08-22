Netflix wants to exclude downloads from plans with ads

Netflix wants to exclude downloads from plans with ads

One of the most used functions of Netflix is ​​the one that allows you to download movies and series to be watched at another time. This saves data usage and facilitates remote monitoring of content. During a trip or at breaks, many people usually resume an episode or the remaining part of a work, without the need to spend internet for nothing.

That way, while the smartphone and computer are connected to Wi-Fi, people can enjoy and download what they need. So when everything is ready, they can see what they want from anywhere. However, those who want to pay cheaper will probably not be able to continue using the feature. Given the benefits of the function, streaming is likely to have a problem formulating a good proposal.

Netflix has been wary of some changes after the account split billing had negative repercussions

One user discovered a version of the Netflix page with the following sentence: “All plans are downloadable, except plans that allow ads. This makes it impossible for those interested in this novelty to download materials from the platform freely. In this regard, there is no confirmation that they will make the measure official this year.

However, the test with split of paid accounts was introduced in some Latin American countries recently, reaching Brazil in a negative way. The company has lost many customers due to competition, so each strategy requires care, seeking to preserve what they have gained. Therefore, an official note is expected, showing how these reduced plans will work.

