networks summon ‘panelaço’ and ‘globociata’

Maria Dulce Miranda – State of Minas

posted on 08/22/2022 11:24



(credit: TV Globo/ Reproduction)

Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organize a potluck for this Monday (22/8), at 8:30 pm. This is because the president and candidate for reelection will participate in an interview in Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. The call for the “biggest pot in the world” takes place on social media.

Bolsonaro’s participation in today’s edition of JN will last 40 minutes. He will open the series of news interviews with candidates for Palácio do Planalto and will be interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, presenters of the newscast.

In the messages, netizens say that Brazilians have numerous reasons to protest against Bolsonaro, citing the increase in prices and the number of food insecure people in Brazil. André Janones (Avante), who withdrew from the presidential candidacy to support Lula (PT) and is running for re-election to the Chamber of Deputies, said that the pot “will help Bolsonaro get used to the noise of the bars”. See some reactions:

Are you aware that you’re spreading a story about pot pots tomorrow during tchuthuca’s participation in JN? Does this help him get used to the noise of the bars of the prison where he goes? ???? — André Janones 7040?? (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 22, 2022

Today there is a large and democratic front pot against the genocidal #protest #protest https://t.co/PdiFeB7Wkz — xico sá (@xicosa) August 22, 2022





Panelaço against Jair Bolsonaro tomorrow at 20:30, during his interview with JN. Help share! pic.twitter.com/boEq3Nb5l9 — Tauat Resende (@heytauat) August 22, 2022

Attention, Monday during Bolsonaro’s interview in Jornal Nacional, the BIGGEST PAN IN HISTORY is being organized!! Get your pans ready!!! — Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) August 22, 2022





I was sambando from the pot tomorrow at 20:30, shall we? pic.twitter.com/IFyynHTIC1 — ????????Welcione Oliveira ????I follow all SDV Lulistas (@wellcione) August 21, 2022





Bolsonaristas organize ‘Globociata’



While opponents call a protest for the time of the interview, bolsonaristas use social networks to ask supporters to turn on the TV to watch the Saturday. The idea, according to what is circulating on social media, is for Globo to break an “audience record” with Bolsonaro’s participation.

The profiles also ask Bolsonaristas to turn off the TV right after the interview is over. That would cause a drop in viewership.

URGENT-GLOBOCIATE IN THE NATIONAL JOURNAL.

Today we will have the first Globociata in Brazil. Bolsonaro went on air on Jornal Nacional, we will make Globo beat the show’s audience record. Bolsonaro went off the air, Globo will have a record audience drop.

SPREAD THE GLOBOCIATA. — FamíliaDireitaBrasil (@BrazilFight) August 22, 2022





CONVOCATION!!!

For the first time in the history of Brazil, patriots will do the globociata, on 08/22/2022.

Let’s show Globo Lixo that we’re the boss! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/a249aDFXbO — Rose Mary Santos Godinho ???????????????????????????????? (@RosemaryGodinh5) August 21, 2022

Today the 22/08/2022. Globociata will be GIANT, WE ARE ALL BOLSONARO ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/WZgHuA745L — roselia moraes (@roseliamoraes3) August 22, 2022





Yessss!! All connected to Globociata, and as soon as OUR PRESIDENT says good night, PÁÁÁ! We turn Globosta off, just to feel what they lost in audience! https://t.co/IzQSEjHOnF — Cristina Cesar Cordeiro (@CristinaCesarC2) August 22, 2022

ATTENTION PATRIOTS* In the mold of Motociata Now we go from *Globociata Bolsonaro*. August 22nd will be a day when Globo will feel the strength of our people. We’re going to raise JN’s biggest audience of all time and right after the interview shuts down Globo.O Impact???? — Laurinho (@lco239) August 11, 2022







