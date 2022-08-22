networks summon ‘panelaço’ and ‘globociata’

(credit: TV Globo/ Reproduction)


Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organize a potluck for this Monday (22/8), at 8:30 pm. This is because the president and candidate for reelection will participate in an interview in Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. The call for the “biggest pot in the world” takes place on social media.

Bolsonaro’s participation in today’s edition of JN will last 40 minutes. He will open the series of news interviews with candidates for Palácio do Planalto and will be interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, presenters of the newscast.

In the messages, netizens say that Brazilians have numerous reasons to protest against Bolsonaro, citing the increase in prices and the number of food insecure people in Brazil. André Janones (Avante), who withdrew from the presidential candidacy to support Lula (PT) and is running for re-election to the Chamber of Deputies, said that the pot “will help Bolsonaro get used to the noise of the bars”. See some reactions:




Bolsonaristas organize ‘Globociata’

While opponents call a protest for the time of the interview, bolsonaristas use social networks to ask supporters to turn on the TV to watch the Saturday. The idea, according to what is circulating on social media, is for Globo to break an “audience record” with Bolsonaro’s participation.

The profiles also ask Bolsonaristas to turn off the TV right after the interview is over. That would cause a drop in viewership.





