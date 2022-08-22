New batch of Auxílio Brasil authorized

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Although the payment of the new Auxílio Brasil benefit of R$ 600 started on Tuesday (9/08), a new group was added to redeem the benefit. The new lot will be paid to the beneficiaries with the final NIS number “0”.

According to the schedule of the program, which replaced the previous Bolsa Família, the benefit will be paid from the day 08/22. If you want to know more who is entitled to Auxílio Brasil and what the new calendar is, just keep reading this article.

It is important to inform that the benefits that are not withdrawn within a period of one hundred and twenty days will be refunded to the Auxílio Brasil Program, as established by the Ministry of Citizenship – Decree No. 10,852 – Art. 29.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

People who are in a situation of economic and social vulnerability are the focus of the Auxílio Brasil initiative. Families in extreme poverty, with a per capita family income of up to R$105 and in poverty, with a per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210, are entitled to the benefits.

How to apply?

Those who wish to participate in the program must register at the CRAS (Social Assistance Reference Center) or at the city hall’s social assistance secretariat. The interviewer himself determines whether the family meets the program requirements and requests inclusion.

In addition, it is worth noting that registration with Cadúnico does not give immediate access to social programs or the prompt distribution of resources. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, these families must have their Cadúnico updated for at least 24 months and payments will be made according to the last digit of the NIS (Social Security Number).

Brazil Assistance Calendar

The value of the Auxílio Brasil benefit will be made available to citizens according to the final NIS number, the order and dates being as follows:

AUXÍLIO BRASIL – Payment Schedule end of NIS August September 1 08/09 09/19 two 08/10 09/20 3 08/11 09/21 4 08/12 09/22 5 08/15 09/23 6 08/16 09/26 7 08/17 09/27 8 08/18 09/28 9 08/19 09/29 0 08/22 09/30

