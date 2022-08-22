New Blizzard Survival Game Details According to Leak

Some time ago, Blizzard confirmed that it was working on a new survival game which takes place in a completely new universe, completely unrelated to its most famous IPs. Despite being revealed on its official blog, there was not much information beyond specifying that it will be a place full of heroes, stories to tell and adventures to experience. However, new details of Blizzard’s survival game would have appeared.

During the Xbox Two podcast, Jez delved deeper into this topic, revealing new details about Blizzard’s survival game. codename odysseystates that it has a similarity with Everwild by Rare. It reveals that the fairytale survival game has building mechanics. Players can sell what they makesetting up a shop for, say, potions, and offering them to other players at a good price.

Jez confirms that the game has some complex fantasy machines (alchemy, almost steam punk) in an incredible fairytale aesthetic, an aesthetic that suggests fable legends, according to him. Includes elements of traditional survival, non-MMO, something more like Ark: Survival Evolvedwith a perspective on first person using bow, arrow a lot Magic.

All of Blizzard’s new game material was content he saw months ago, Jez said. Finally, he ends by reminding again that it is a brand new IP that is unrelated to previous Blizzard work.

Without a doubt, the game’s development seems to be on the right track. We hope to see some image or trailer soon. One last detail is that it will arrive for both consoles and PCs, but after the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft, it is not known if it will be exclusive.