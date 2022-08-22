New six o’clock soap, ‘Mar do Sertão’ brings discussion about drought and different Northeastern accents | Fantastic

Check out the backstage of the recording of the new Globo soap opera ‘Mar do Sertão’, in the interior of Pernambuco

The Fantastic went to Sing Stonea city in the northeastern hinterland, to tell a story that involves a power struggle, a colonel’s family and a love triangle. The city was built within the Globo Studiosinspired by several municipalities in the northeast, mainly Piranhas, in Alagoas.

There are many cares to tell the story of “Sertão Sea”. in the plot, Sing Stone it was once the sea, and today it faces the reality of drought. The director Allan Fiterman explains a special effect used in recordings.

“People call it sirocco. We have to show this drought, so every time we shoot we release the sirocco to give that feeling of dust, of drought”, explains the director when showing the clay that remains in the air and creates an atmosphere of drought for the soap opera.

Almost 20 actors in the soap opera are from the Northeast and are happy to act in their native accent, and also to show Brazil that the Northeast has several different accents.

“This soap opera is a social chronicle. It is a satire of Brazilian customs and also a great tribute to our people”, says author Mário Teixeira.

