New ‘tomato flu’ virus causes outbreak and infects children in India; know what it is – World

A new virus temporarily dubbed “tomato flu” has been causing an outbreak in children in southern India, according to an article in the scientific journal The Lancet published last week.

At least 82 children under the age of 5 had confirmed registrations between May and July this year. The cases are concentrated in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The disease has been nicknamed the “tomato flu” because it causes painful red rashes and blisters all over the body, which can reach the size of a tomato. The spots may look like smallpox.

According to the scientific article, the infection can also affect immunosuppressed adults, that is, those who have deficiencies in the defense system.

However, the disease is still considered rare, endemic (affecting only the aforementioned states) and not life-threatening.

Still, the Kerala health authorities have been taking precautionary measures to monitor the spread of the infection and prevent its spread to other parts of India.

What are the symptoms of tomato flu?

Patients can feel fever, fatigue and body aches, in addition to having red spots. One of the researchers’ hypotheses is that tomato flu may be a late effect of chikungunya or dengue in children.

Another is that the virus is a variant of the ‘hand-foot-mouth’ disease, an infection that commonly affects children aged between 1 and 5 years and immunocompromised adults.

What is the treatment of tomato flu?

The treatment of the disease is similar to that adopted for other viral infections, including measures such as isolation, rest, drinking fluids, cleansing the skin to soothe irritation, and using paracetamol when there is fever and body pain.