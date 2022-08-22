New tool can restore old photos in seconds

The Chinese company Tencent decided to create a solution aimed at recovering photos that are very old. Generally, the developments can be scanned, however, they remain with time marks that hinder the visualization of people and landscapes. It is possible to edit using specific software, in a more laborious and manual way.

That’s why the team of developers decided to configure the GFP-GAN, Generative Facial Prior-Generative Adversarial Network. A free program that corrects flaws present in a photograph. The tool is constantly improving, but it already offers surprising corrections, with the differential of maintaining the naturalness of the details. A factor that is rarely offered by 100% free pages.

GFP-GAN features advanced artificial intelligence that can fix time-damaged photos

Anyone with internet access can upload files and use the feature. Until recently, the online mechanisms available until then only eliminated defects, without much precision. Therefore, in an unprecedented way, the group launched the Photo Restorationwhich does not require a download, just open the page and start enjoying its benefits.

Among its functions are the possibility of reducing crease marks, increasing the contrast and highlighting some colors, transforming images into black and white. The innovative method was based on artificial intelligence and probability technology, making the operation better and better, according to the number of registered experiences, responsible for machine learning. The site works in several countries and shows how useful online applications are.