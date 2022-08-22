Newspaper points out the main culprit of the fight between Mbappé and Neymar

Players fell out in the last game of PSG, in Ligue 1

Mbappé and Neymar live a big dilemma inside PSG. In the French club’s last game for Ligue 1, in a great victory, at home, by 5 to 2, against Montpellier, the French and Brazilian stars ended up falling out amid the recent controversies of Neymar’s departure with ‘guarantee’ of Mbappé, who, after the renovation, has an active voice in the sporting side of the club.

Faced with the beef between the two great ex-friends, the newspaper/portal GOALfrom England, tried to give his opinion on the case and pointed out who would, in fact, be the main culprit of all this confusion, which, in the end, only affects PSG.

According to the source, the French striker is the main culprit at the moment for the small internal crisis that PSG is experiencing, even if, on the pitch, things are positive. The source cites that Mbappé acted in an ‘unprofessional’ manner, especially for other plays that happened in that game.

“Neymar has certainly been guilty of a lack of effort in the past, but Mbappé took it a step further with his outburst, which represented a blatant display of lack of professionalism that should worry PSG officials.”points to the portal.

Neymar and Mbappe

Ney and Mbappé return to the field this Sunday, for Ligue 1, away from home, against Lille.

