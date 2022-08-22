Neymar and Mbappé make peace, Messi also shines, PSG tramples Lille and continues overwhelming in France

PSG Supertrio commanded another victory for the team, which seemed to have overcome the ‘penaltygate’ controversy

O PSG continues overwhelming in French Championship. This Sunday, playing away from home for the third round of the competition, the Parisian team had another show by the trio formed by Neymar, Mbappe and Messi and ran over Lille 7-1.

PSG’s goals were scored by Mbappé, just 8 seconds in, who went down in history as the fastest goal in the Frenchman’s history.

Messi, in the 27th minute of the first half, also left his mark. Hakimi, assisted by Neymar, scored at 39. The Brazilian scored at 43 in the first half and then at 5 in the second half.

Bamba scored Lille’s goal in the game, in the 9th minute of the second half. Mbappé made the sixth for the visitors in the 20th minute of the final stage and already in stoppage time he closed the account with the seventh.

Best moments

Penaltygate is a thing of the past?

After the confusion on the field, which went beyond the four lines and went into the locker room about who should be the penalty taker, in the last round, the problem seemed to have been overcome after a Neymar and Mbappé meeting with the Paris Saint-Germain summit.

In the field, the two looked for each other. And the French striker was the first to go and hug the Brazilian after he had scored his goals in the match.

In PSG’s sixth goal came the definitive reconciliation. Neymar left Mbappé in front of the goal, and the French striker didn’t waste it, scoring the net for the second time in the game..

Championship status

With this result, PSG is still overwhelming with 100% success after three rounds, isolated leader with 9 points won and 17 goals scored.

Lille are 11th with 14 points gained after three rounds.

next games

PSG returns to the field next Sunday, at 15:45 (Brasilia), for the French Championship, against Monaco in the Parc des Princes. The game is broadcast by ESPN on Star+.