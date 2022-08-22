Neymar gives a ‘moan’ to a comedian from Pernambuco after the PSG game and the video goes viral; ‘zero life’, says Ítalo Sena | Pernambuco

Football player Neymar interacted with comedian Italo Sena after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Lille on Sunday (21), in the French championship, and made a “whimper”, a trademark of the Pernambuco native. The striker repeated the catchphrase “little taste” to a reporter who worked covering the game, just as Sena does in his videos ( see video above ).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“No, he didn’t. Was that right? Did he make my moan there?”, said the Pernambuco native, who is traveling through Europe and won tickets for the game. “Boy, I’ve zeroed in on life,” he declared, also in a video posted on social media.

The Brazilian player had a great performance in the game and recognized the Pernambuco native, who managed to make it to the second half. The images soon went viral.

Italo Sena posted the video on Instagram with the caption “The day Neymar moaned in the PSG game!”. The ace commented on the video published by the Pernambuco native with laughter and the catchphrase. “Yoooooooooo,” he said.

Neymar falls in step with a clip of artists from Pernambuco that hit the internet

The images reverberated and Ítalo Sena’s friends and admirers celebrated on social media. “Ney doesn’t exist. You deserve garotinhuuuu”, commented the actor and comedian Rafael Cunha.

1 of 2 Neymar repeats Italo Sena’s slogan after PSG’s 7-1 rout of Lille — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Neymar repeats Italo Sena’s slogan after PSG’s 7-1 rout over Lille – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The comedian from Pernambuco became known for pranks filmed and shared on Youtube and social networks. In the videos, he approaches people on the streets and makes some jokes.

One of the best known is that of ‘moaning’ in the ear of strangers, which causes different types of reactions and amuses those who accompany the comedian.

2 of 2 Italo Sena during the PSG game — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Italo Sena during the PSG game — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Spontaneous and creative, Ítalo Sena has 3.6 million followers across all his video and social media platforms.

The Pernambuco native previously worked as a personal trainer and reconciled his training routine with video recording. In 2015, he became known with the video “Arriving late at Enem”.