Neymar vs Mbappe bullshit, Messi takes a stand, Galtier says star can leave, Salah in the crosshairs: latest PSG news

PSG’s week was quite troubled. Despite the three consecutive routs, the Neymar x Mbappé feud had a lot of internal repercussions. Messi has already sided with his brother. Galtier says Brazilians can still leave. Salah in sight. This news was a big hit and, so you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you everything that happened at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar takes action after beef

According to the French website L’Equipe, the Brazilian had a meeting with some teammates shortly after the match against Montpellier, which resulted in controversy, and Mbappé was not invited. The dinner was attended by Lionel Messi, Paredes, Marquinhos and their wives. According to the publication, Messi is also unhappy with the situation and the power that Mbappé received after the contract renewal. Therefore, he took sides in favor of Neymar, with whom he carries an old friendship since Barcelona.

Neymar leaving PSG?

“There may be surprises in the transfer window. Ney didn’t ask to leave. He performs well in matches and in training. He is not a player on standby (to leave), but a transfer window is a transfer window.”

Salah in PSG’s sights

According to the French website Media Foot, the PSG board is studying a proposal by Mohamed Salah. Despite the three stars in attack, coach Galtier asked for a new striker and he could be more of a medallion. However, Salah has a contract with Liverpool until June 2025.

Galtier takes a stand on Neymar vs Mbappé

“The team’s dead-ball hierarchy? This changes depending on who is on the field. Kylian was first and Neymar was second against Montpellier. There was a conversation between the two, so Kylian let Neymar kick.”said.

“Neymar vs Mbappe? There is no discomfort! It’s an epiphenomenon! We saw each other the next day to say what there was to say. I tell you in all sincerity.” completed the PSG coach.

“Criteria for naming penalty takers? Messi or Sergio Ramos can also become one! It’s up to my players to be smart and know when the opportunity presents itselfr.”, he reported.

Messi also takes a stand on bullshit

