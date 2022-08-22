‘No! Don’t Look!’: Jordan Peele’s New Film Subverts American Film Classics and Brings Elements of Black History | Fantastic

In the script there is always a hero – usually white – who will save the day. But “No! Don’t look!” subvert the formula. Daniel Kaluuya and Emeral Haywood are the stars – brothers Oj and Keke. Thus, the story reveals the true intention of the director Jordan Peele: subvert elements of American cinema classics. An action movie, but without any firearms.

After all, why kill an alien when you can film an alien… and get rich from it? The director brings important elements of the history of blacks in the United States. Something he has already done in two other productions: “We”, from 2019, and “Corra”, from 2017.

‘No! Don’t Look!’, by Jordan Peele, debuts at No. 1 in the US, grossing $44 million

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Movie: ‘Nope’

“Jordan brings symbols of this history in a sophisticated way. For example, in the fact that I appear dressed in green and pink, colors of the first black fraternity of women. These are details that really speak to our community.”, explains protagonist Keke Palmer.

“Get Out” earned Jordan Peele his first ever statuette – for best original screenplay, and gave Kaluuya his first Oscar nomination. Kaluuya didn’t take the statuette in 2018, but the film paved the way for the Oscar he took home in 2021: the best supporting actor for the film “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Like ‘Run!’ become one of the films with the most Oscar nominations?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ tackles racial issues with impact and vigor;

For Brandon Pereawhich interprets Angel Torres – the young man who helps brothers Oj and Keke film the aliens, Jordan Peele’s work has been a game-changer for Hollywood.

“The fact is that now a black director with a black cast can make a big blockbuster,” says director Jordan Peele.

Listen to Fantastic podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.