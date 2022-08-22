NUBANK: Check out the main tips to increase your card limit

The credit card of Nubank is one of the most requested in the country. The tool has advantageous conditions, highlighting the fact that it has zero annuity. However, when released, it is possible that the user is not satisfied with the limit granted.

It turns out that the bank uses algorithm-based technology to define how much each person will receive as a limit. In this sense, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.

8 tips to increase your Nubank card limit

Avoid delaying the payment of bills and invoices;

Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.

In addition, another factor that can help the client is not having a dirty name in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa. Being negative causes the credit score to drop quickly, consequently decreasing the chances of achieving a higher limit.

Learn how to take out the Nubank loan this year

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in Brazil. Every day, fintech attracts thousands of citizens looking for financial services without bureaucracy. Among the most requested, the loan from the financial institution stands out.

The personal credit of Nubank allows the contractor to pay the debt in up to 24 months, that is, two years. In addition, applicants have a three-month grace period to begin repaying the loan.

Through the application, interested parties are still able to perform simulations to check all the conditions of the service before hiring it. The grant will depend on the fintech’s credit rating.

How to simulate and contract the loan?

As it is a digital bank, the entire request and release process is done online, through the Nubank. Even before performing the simulation, it is possible to check the fintech credit suggestion.

In practice, while contracting the loan, the user can view the value, number of installments, interest, among other details of the service. See the step-by-step guide to simulate and contract the credit below:

Access the Nubank application; On the main screen, look at the bottom bar and select “Loans”; Click on “New Loan” and select the reason why you want the option; Run the simulation by entering the amount you want to hire; Enter the number of installments and the date you want to make the payments; Once this is done, check the interest, conditions and total value of the agreement; Finally, confirm the operation and the amount will be transferred immediately to Nu Conta.