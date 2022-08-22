Nubank Ultravioleta: What are the advantages of the card?

O Nubank offers a premium card to its customers. O Ultraviolet It is issued under the MasterCard brand and has many benefits. But the main question about this card is what is the difference between it and the common one.

Advantages of Nubank Ultraviolet

Check the list with the main advantages of the premium card from Nubank:

Instant cashback that does not expire, with automatic yield at 200% of CDI per year;

Free travel insurance;

Free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

Exclusive metal design without printed data, making the tool safer, accessed only through the digital bank application;

Monthly fee of R$ 49 free in cases where the monthly expense on the card is from R$ 5 thousand per month or R$ 150 thousand are invested in NuBank or Nu Invest.

Regarding the common cards, in the Gold or Platinum versions, they do not have monthly fees, but are international.

How to apply for an Ultraviolet card?

To apply for the card, the interested party must access the Nubank website and enter the waiting list. However, it is worth mentioning that there is no minimum income requirement.

That’s because, only after the person is called by the digital bank will their credit history be analyzed. If there is approval, an email and a message will arrive on the Nubank application.

Finally, to confirm the release of the credit card, simply access the application safely and quickly.

Nubank Ultravioleta cashback yield

Users of the Nubank Ultravioleta card can easily track cashback earnings through the financial institution’s application. The procedure is very quick, just follow the steps below:

Access the Nubank application; On the home screen, tap “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section; Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”; Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time; It will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, since the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.