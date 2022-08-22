‘Oh my God’: woman catches despairing plane crashing in the middle of the street; watch

What would you do if you saw a plane flying towards you in the middle of the street? He would probably be desperate like this American, who still managed to pick up her cell phone and film the aircraft’s emergency landing. The accident was recorded last Friday (19).

It all happened in a matter of seconds. The small aircraft flies by low and ends up crashing on a lawn, in front of a house on a busy avenue in Orlando, Florida, in the United States.

The whole scene was filmed by a woman, who was in one of the vehicles that circulated on the avenue. In the images it is possible to see that the plane passes very close to the power wires network and, by a little, does not hit another vehicle that circulated on the runway. In the video you can still hear the woman despairing over the scene.

Despite the scare, there were no injuries. According to the American Highway Patrol, the pilot reported that a failure had occurred and that he needed to land the plane in an emergency. The man was the only occupant of the aircraft and did not suffer serious injuries.

Watch the video of the plane crashing

Plane has a breakdown and pilot needs to make an emergency landing in the middle of the avenue – Video: Reproduction/ND