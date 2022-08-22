Palmeiras increases Brasileirão title chances to 78%, and Fluminense is the next challenge | statistical spy

Running on the outside, Fluminense thrashed Coritiba 5-2, took the second position and increased from 4.9% to 7.2%. It is up to Tricolor carioca to try to reduce the favoritism of Palmeiras next Saturday, when the two teams face each other at Maracanã. The red-blacks will have the classic against Botafogo on Sunday, at Nilton Santos, to try to keep up the fight.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed all the shots recorded by Espião Statístico in 3,648 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the expectation of goal (xG ), internationally consolidated metric. The data serve as a parameter to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each match to be played, which results in the percentages shown below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 77.6% Flamengo 8.3% Fluminense 7.2% Corinthians 2.5% International 2.1% Atletico-PR 1.7% Atlético-MG 0.5% saints 0.2% Bragantino 0.1%

If the title is very likely, the direct spot in Libertadores for Palmeiras is already guaranteed with almost 99% of being in the G-4 at the end of the competition. Flamengo and Fluminense are also well on their way to securing themselves in the main continental competition in 2023. Rubro-Negros have a 74% chance of being among the top four and more than 90% among the six, while the tricolors have a 67% chance of G-4 and 88% of G-6.

Even losing to Fortaleza in the round, Corinthians saw their chances of going to Libertadores increase from 27% to 45% of G-4 (55% to 74% of G-6) thanks to the unexpected defeat of Atlético-MG, overcome in the Mineirão by Goiás. The Rooster has significantly worsened his percentages, going from 52% chances of G-4 to 21% and from 79% to 48% chances of staying in G-6. In seventh place, Alvinegro from Minas is still depending on itself, but will need to recover in the classic against América-MG next Sunday so as not to stray too far from the classification zone for the Libertadores.

Chances of going to Libertadores Club G4 Odds Odds of G6 palm trees 98.8% 99.9% Flamengo 73.7% 91.1% Fluminense 67.4% 88.1% Corinthians 45.5% 74.2% International 37.1% 64.9% Atletico-PR 36.7% 65.5% Atlético-MG 21.5% 48.1% saints 7.8% 22.9% Bragantino 5.1% 17.0% Sao Paulo 3.6% 12.5% America-MG 1.7% 6.9% Strength 0.6% 3.5% Ceará 0.3% 2.1% Goiás 0.3% 1.5% Botafogo 0.1% 1.0% cuiabá 0 0.4% Hawaii 0 0.2% Atlético-GO 0 0.1% coritiba 0 0.1% Youth 0 0

It was another bad weekend for the teams that find themselves in the relegation zone. Avaí plays this Monday against Inter, they can leave the Z-4 ​​and improve their chances, but Coritiba, Atlético-GO and Juventude remain one more round among the four worst in the Brasileirão. There is no team condemned yet, but the situation of Aliverde da Serra Gaúcha gets more difficult every weekend. Their chances of staying in Serie A dropped from 8.1% to 6.1% after the draw against Botafogo at home.

In the debut of coach Guto Ferreira, who replaced Gustavo Morínigo, Coritiba even fought, but lost 5-2 to Fluminense and their chances of staying in the elite dropped from 43% to 32%. The next round has a direct confrontation against Avaí, in Couto Pereira, in which Coxa needs to get three points after four consecutive defeats.

After being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-GO reduced their chances of staying from 47% to 43% with a draw against Cuiabá, in Goiânia. With a free week, the classic against Goiás next Saturday needs to be a watershed for Dragão to be able to break its record for staying in the elite and play in its fourth straight Serie A in 2023.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% Flamengo 99.9% Fluminense 99.9% Corinthians 99.9% International 99.9% Atletico-PR 99.9% Atlético-MG 99.9% saints 99.3% Bragantino 98.2% Sao Paulo 96.9% America-MG 94.1% Strength 89.1% Ceará 82.8% Goiás 79.5% Botafogo 75.0% cuiabá 61.5% Hawaii 42.8% Atlético-GO 42.7% coritiba 32.4% Youth 6.1%

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the data analysis that has as a reference the shots recorded by the Statistical Spy in 3,648 Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances for teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance for clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.