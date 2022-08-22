Palmeiras increases the chances of winning the Brasileirão even more, and Flamengo distances himself; see the odds of each candidate

According to FiveThirtyEightESPN partner site, Palmeiras has, at this moment, a 68% probability of being champion of the Brazilian in 2022

This Sunday (21), Palmeiras and Flamengo drew 1-1 at Allianz Parquein a game considered an “early final” of the Brazilian. And even though neither of the two teams managed to come out with the victory, the result was important for the alviverdewhich has a gap of 8 points in the lead.

This is because according to the FiveThirtyEightpartner site of ESPN which uses a series of mathematical combinations to calculate the match-by-match odds in the Brasileirão, the current leaders have further increased their chances of winning in the running points competition in 2022.

After the tie with the Cariocas, the alviverde saw his title odds soar to 68%. Before the start of the round, they were in 65%.

already the red-black, on the other hand, saw the chance to win the title get further away. If before the current third-placed Brazilians had 24%now the probability has dropped to 22%.

After palm treesO Flamengo is, at the moment, the second club most likely to win the Brasileirão, according to the FiveThirtyEight.

In addition to the double Fluminensecurrent deputy leader, and Internationalcurrent 6th placed and that still enters the field this Monday (22), for the 23rd roundare the teams with some probability of title above 1%. While cariocas have 5%the gauchos have two%.

O Corinthianscurrent 4th placed, and the Atletico-PRwhich is the 5th in the table, have only 1% probability of being champions. already the Atlético-MGcurrent holder of the Brasileirão title and currently occupying the 7th place, has less than 1%.