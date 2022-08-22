Palmeiras X Flamengo – Supersports

50

2 time End of the game! All the same for Palmeiras and Flamengo.

49

2 time UUHH! Piquerez has the leftover ball in front of the area, straightens his chest and kicks with his right hand. The ball goes out with danger!

48

2 time Scarpa crosses from the left wing to the middle of the area, David Luiz goes up with Lpez and cuts his head.

47

2 time Matheuzinho tries to pass with Arrascaeta inside the area on the right, but misses.

45

2 time Five in addition.

44

2 time ON THE DEFENSE! Scarpa crosses from left to area, Pablo shaves his head, Wesley dominates with space and shoots left-handed over Ayrton Lucas.

44

2 time Vidal yellowed for foul on Z Rafael.

43

2 time Dudu leaves, Wesley enters.

42

2 time Veiga gives way to Bruno Tabata.

41

2 time On Wednesday, Flamengo faces So Paulo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, a first leg.

40

2 time WOW! Arrascaeta short table with Pedro in front of the area, hits with his right hand looking for the left corner and sends it out.

39

2 time Gmez cuts his head in the middle of the area after David Luiz’s adjustment.

38

2 time Ayrton Lucas accelerates the move on the left wing, tries a low cross and Mayke blocks.

37

2 time Scarpa takes a corner from the left on the first post, Lpez heads it and sends it over the goal.

36

2 time Gabriel Menino receives with space in the central midfield, kicks hard with his right hand and sends over.

34

2 time Flamengo starts to have more of the ball after substitutions.

33

2 time Pedro moves Mayke from behind inside the area and commits an attack foul.

32

2 time Ron leaves, Lpez enters.

31

2 time Gabriel in the Everton spot.

30

2 time Arrascaeta enters, Lzaro leaves.

30

2 time Vidal replaces Joo Gomes.

29

2 time Raphael Veiga tries a left-handed kick from the central midfielder and sends it wide.

28

2 time …Danilo leaves the game for Gabriel Menino to enter.

28

2 time Abel pulls Marcos Rocha and puts Mayke…

27

2 time Santos comes out in the middle of the area and gets the ball before Z Rafael.

26

2 time Flamengo plays sideways in defense.

24

2 time Palmeiras plays the ball near midfield.

23

2 time UUHH! Everton receives the hand on the left, takes it to the back of the area and crosses closed left-handed. Pedro finishes without an angle from the right and throws it wide.

22

2 time …Pedro in Marinho’s spot.

21

2 time Exchanges at Flamengo: Victor Hugo leaves, Everton Ribeiro enters…

20

2 time GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!! Veiga receives a side pass from Dudu in front of the area, fixes it on the left-hand side, taking it inside and kicks from below. The ball dies in the left corner.

20

2 time GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!!

19

2 time Dudu launched on the right end, finds space and crosses from below. David Luiz hit.

18

2 time Marinho finishes left-handed on the left of the area and Marcos Rocha deflects it.

17

2 time Z Rafael tries a move from the right wing and falls asking for a free kick. Only in the ball is the tackle by Joo Gomes.

16

2 time Dudu receives two on the right wing, finds space and crosses straight out.

15

2 time IN THE VALLEY! Nice short table from Dudue Veiga in the back of the area on the right and Raphael Veiga drops the bomb to equalize. The flag gets offside from shirt 23 on Dudu’s short left.

14

2 time Piquerez calls the table with Scarpa on the left wing, but Thiago Maia cuts aside.

13

2 time In the next round, Palmeiras visit Fluminense. Flamengo faces Botafogo.

12

2 time AMAZING! Pablo backs away wrong with his head, she passes the goalkeeper, Rony runs and kicks, held by Santos.

11

2 time Ayrton Lucas cuts from the left to the middle of the area, kicks with his right hand and Weverton fits in.

10

2 time Scarpa cocked his left-hander from afar and kicked. The ball deflects on Thiago Maia and goes out.

9

2 time Ayrton Lucas anticipates a pass in front of the area and cuts to Flamengo.

8

2 time Palmeiras fans sing non-stop.

7

2 time Lzaro takes a corner from the left and Marcos Rocha heads in on the other side.

6

2 time WEEVERTON! Flamengo’s quick exit on the left, Lzaro invades the area, pedals in front of Gmez, wins and shoots low to save the Palmeirense goalkeeper.

6

2 time Gustavo Scarpa takes a free-kick from the right wing to the middle of the area, Rony weakly sweeps his head and sends a left.

5

2 time LOST! Scarpa takes a corner from the left at the first post, Z Rafael appears unmarked, but he gets a header.

4

2 time Joo Gomes yellowed for leaving his arm on his opponent.

3

2 time Dudu receives from the right of the area, loads with space and kicks hard. Santos hits one more.

two

2 time SAINTS! Raphael Veiga feints David Luiz inside the area on the right, takes it to the back and hits it cross. The Flamengo goalkeeper palms forward and the defense completes.

two

2 time Ron catches Scarpa’s short pass near the area, but doesn’t dominate. David Luiz walks away.

1

2 time Teams return unchanged.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final stage!

49

1 time End of first half!

48

1 time UUHH! Matheuzinho receives from Joo Gomes on the right of the area, hits with his right hand and takes danger.

47

1 time Marcos Rocha receives from Scarpa in the back of the area on the right, plays back and leaves it at the opponent’s feet.

46

1 time Scarpa launches from midfield to area looking for Ron, but leaves clean with Santos.

45

1 time Let’s go to 49.

44

1 time Flamengo is in no hurry for dead balls.

43

1 time Palmeiras plays the ball in midfield with Flamengo posted.

42

1 time Flamengo raises the mark to make it difficult for Palmeiras to leave.

41

1 time Marinho fell to the right of the defensive field. Stretcher in the field.

40

1 time Piquerez receives from Dudu in the back of the area on the left, crosses hard on the bottom and Rony deflects off balance. The ball goes out on goal kick.

40

1 time Turn up the sound the Palmeiras fan in your house.

39

1 time Scarpa takes a corner from the right and Santos goes high to defend.

38

1 time Marcos Rocha charges a lateral from the right end to the middle of the area and Joo Gomes pushes away.

37

1 time UUHHH!!! Z Rafael has the leftover ball in front of the area, hits with his right hand from below, it deflects on Pablo and goes close to the right post.

36

1 time Ron receives a straight pass on the right wing, raises his head and crosses low. Matheuzinho closes well on the second bar and hits.

35

1 time Piquerez receives on the left wing of the attack, crosses from the left and hits Marinho.

34

1 time Marcos Rocha receives on the right wing, crosses from below and David Luiz cuts.

33

1 time Danilo anticipates the attack at the entrance of the area on the attack’s right and fouls Marinho.

32

1 time Scarpa takes a corner from the open left, Gmez just sweeps the header and the ball is lost to the right.

31

1 time ALMOST THE SECOND! Marinho takes a free kick from the midfielder on the right to the left side, Z Rafael and Gmez get in the way from the top and Pablo heads it alone. The ball goes over!

30

1 time Red and black party in the visitors’ sector.

29

1 time GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!! Ayrton Lucas passes Marcos Rocha on the left wing and crosses from the back. Victor Hugo goes up unmarked and heads into the low right corner.

29

1 time GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!!

28

1 time Joo Gomes tries to score with Matheuzinho in the attack’s right midfielder, but the ball passes through the side and stays with Piquerez.

27

1 time Submissions: Palmeiras 3×3 Flamengo.

26

1 time Scarpa receives a short throw on the right wing, raises his head and crosses hard at the second post. Dudu closes it trying to throw it upside down, but throws it out.

25

1 time Fabrcio Bruno in the warm-up; David Luiz seems to be feeling it.

24

1 time Matheuzinho crosses from afar on the right to the second post, Victor Hugo props his head in and Gmez drops his chest towards Weverton.

23

1 time Piquerez tackles Marinho near midfield, but the referee takes a foul.

22

1 time David Luiz anticipates a pass on the left side of the midfield and is fouled by Rony.

21

1 time UUHH! Gustavo Scarpa receives a pass from the back of the right wing, leaves Joo Gomes only by swinging his body, invades the fenced area, adjusts to the left and kicks across. The ball comes out the other side.

20

1 time Ball in play again.

19

1 time The Palmeiras goalkeeper with eye problem receives medical care.

18

1 time Weverton tries to play fast after the defense in the previous move, but is missed by Pablo. The players ask for yellow, but the referee does not show it.

17

1 time Marinho takes a free-kick with his left-handed swinging towards the first post, Lzaro deflects his head and Weverton makes a strong save on the ground.

16

1 time Marinho dominates with his back to the marker on the right wing of the attack and is fouled by Piquerez.

15

1 time Matheuzinho receives a very strong pass from the back of the area on the right, crosses, but the flag takes a goal kick.

14

1 time Joo Gomes receives from David Luiz at the entrance of the area on the left, finishes on the bottom and Weverton defends.

13

1 time Veiga tries a table of effect from the left of the attack, but the carioca defense cuts.

12

1 time From the Palmeiras goalkeeper.

11

1 time Weverton falls into your area and receives medical attention.

10

1 time Marinho brings the move from the right to the front of the area, tries the pass on the left and Marcos Rocha hits it.

9

1 time Pablo receives from the right of the defense, stretches the pass on the side and is fouled by Rony.

8

1 time Danilo stretches the pass from the middle to the right wing, David Luiz arrives before Rony and sends him out.

7

1 time Scarpa takes a short corner from the right, receives it back and crosses at the second post. Santos comes out with a punch and pushes away.

6

1 time Scarpa tries to pass with Ron on the right end of the attack, but misses in the direction. Pitch for Ayrton Lucas.

5

1 time Palmeiras tries to propose more the game in this beginning.

4

1 time Dorival guides Thiago Maia with Raphael Veiga scoring.

3

1 time David Luiz launches to the right wing looking for Marinho, but Piquerez cuts it off with his head.

two

1 time Raphael Veiga receives a vertical pass between Flamengo’s lines, dominates with freedom and shoots low from outside the area. Santos defends.

1

1 time Palmeiras wears a green shirt and white callus. Flamengo in a white shirt and black callus.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Allianz Parque!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn. The Palmeiras fan’s party is beautiful in the stands.

0

1 time Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba and Juventude 2×2 Botafogo.

0

0

1 time FULL HOUSE! More than 39,000 tickets were sold for the game. The red-black crowd will also be present in the visitors’ sector, which has not happened here since 2018.

0

1 time FLAMENGO: Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo, Lzaro and Marinho; Everton.

0

1 time PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

0

1 time Dorival Jnior rotates the squad after qualifying in the middle of the week for the Copa do Brasil and leaves the main players on the bench.

0

1 time Abel Ferreira comes with maximum strength for the game after having the week free for work.

0

1 time The referee of the match will be Ramon Abatti Abel, from Santa Catarina. In VAR, the command will be Pablo Ramon Gonalves Pinheiro (RN).

0

1 time In the first round, the match ended in a goalless draw at Maracan.

0

1 time Flamengo has not lost to Palmeiras, in So Paulo, since 2017.

0

1 time RETROSPECT! The teams have already met at Allianz Parque seven times, with two wins for each side and three draws.

0

1 time Palmeiras enters the field leading the championship with 48 points. Flamengo ranked third with 39, as Fluminense won yesterday in the round and overtook their rival.

0

1 time Sunny afternoon in the west of So Paulo and 17C.