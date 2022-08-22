Palmeiras X Flamengo – Supersports

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Palmeiras X Flamengo – Supersports 2 Views

  • 50
    2 time

    End of the game! All the same for Palmeiras and Flamengo.

  • 49
    2 time

    UUHH! Piquerez has the leftover ball in front of the area, straightens his chest and kicks with his right hand. The ball goes out with danger!

  • 48
    2 time

    Scarpa crosses from the left wing to the middle of the area, David Luiz goes up with Lpez and cuts his head.

  • 47
    2 time

    Matheuzinho tries to pass with Arrascaeta inside the area on the right, but misses.

  • 45
    2 time

    Five in addition.

  • 44
    2 time

    ON THE DEFENSE! Scarpa crosses from left to area, Pablo shaves his head, Wesley dominates with space and shoots left-handed over Ayrton Lucas.

  • 44
    2 time

    Vidal yellowed for foul on Z Rafael.

  • 43
    2 time

    Dudu leaves, Wesley enters.

  • 42
    2 time

    Veiga gives way to Bruno Tabata.

  • 41
    2 time

    On Wednesday, Flamengo faces So Paulo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, a first leg.

  • 40
    2 time

    WOW! Arrascaeta short table with Pedro in front of the area, hits with his right hand looking for the left corner and sends it out.

  • 39
    2 time

    Gmez cuts his head in the middle of the area after David Luiz’s adjustment.

  • 38
    2 time

    Ayrton Lucas accelerates the move on the left wing, tries a low cross and Mayke blocks.

  • 37
    2 time

    Scarpa takes a corner from the left on the first post, Lpez heads it and sends it over the goal.

  • 36
    2 time

    Gabriel Menino receives with space in the central midfield, kicks hard with his right hand and sends over.

  • 34
    2 time

    Flamengo starts to have more of the ball after substitutions.

  • 33
    2 time

    Pedro moves Mayke from behind inside the area and commits an attack foul.

  • 32
    2 time

    Ron leaves, Lpez enters.

  • 31
    2 time

    Gabriel in the Everton spot.

  • 30
    2 time

    Arrascaeta enters, Lzaro leaves.

  • 30
    2 time

    Vidal replaces Joo Gomes.

  • 29
    2 time

    Raphael Veiga tries a left-handed kick from the central midfielder and sends it wide.

  • 28
    2 time

    …Danilo leaves the game for Gabriel Menino to enter.

  • 28
    2 time

    Abel pulls Marcos Rocha and puts Mayke…

  • 27
    2 time

    Santos comes out in the middle of the area and gets the ball before Z Rafael.

  • 26
    2 time

    Flamengo plays sideways in defense.

  • 24
    2 time

    Palmeiras plays the ball near midfield.

  • 23
    2 time

    UUHH! Everton receives the hand on the left, takes it to the back of the area and crosses closed left-handed. Pedro finishes without an angle from the right and throws it wide.

  • 22
    2 time

    …Pedro in Marinho’s spot.

  • 21
    2 time

    Exchanges at Flamengo: Victor Hugo leaves, Everton Ribeiro enters…

  • 20
    2 time

    GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!! Veiga receives a side pass from Dudu in front of the area, fixes it on the left-hand side, taking it inside and kicks from below. The ball dies in the left corner.

  • 20
    2 time

    GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!!

  • 19
    2 time

    Dudu launched on the right end, finds space and crosses from below. David Luiz hit.

  • 18
    2 time

    Marinho finishes left-handed on the left of the area and Marcos Rocha deflects it.

  • 17
    2 time

    Z Rafael tries a move from the right wing and falls asking for a free kick. Only in the ball is the tackle by Joo Gomes.

  • 16
    2 time

    Dudu receives two on the right wing, finds space and crosses straight out.

  • 15
    2 time

    IN THE VALLEY! Nice short table from Dudue Veiga in the back of the area on the right and Raphael Veiga drops the bomb to equalize. The flag gets offside from shirt 23 on Dudu’s short left.

  • 14
    2 time

    Piquerez calls the table with Scarpa on the left wing, but Thiago Maia cuts aside.

  • 13
    2 time

    In the next round, Palmeiras visit Fluminense. Flamengo faces Botafogo.

  • 12
    2 time

    AMAZING! Pablo backs away wrong with his head, she passes the goalkeeper, Rony runs and kicks, held by Santos.

  • 11
    2 time

    Ayrton Lucas cuts from the left to the middle of the area, kicks with his right hand and Weverton fits in.

  • 10
    2 time

    Scarpa cocked his left-hander from afar and kicked. The ball deflects on Thiago Maia and goes out.

  • 9
    2 time

    Ayrton Lucas anticipates a pass in front of the area and cuts to Flamengo.

  • 8
    2 time

    Palmeiras fans sing non-stop.

  • 7
    2 time

    Lzaro takes a corner from the left and Marcos Rocha heads in on the other side.

  • 6
    2 time

    WEEVERTON! Flamengo’s quick exit on the left, Lzaro invades the area, pedals in front of Gmez, wins and shoots low to save the Palmeirense goalkeeper.

  • 6
    2 time

    Gustavo Scarpa takes a free-kick from the right wing to the middle of the area, Rony weakly sweeps his head and sends a left.

  • 5
    2 time

    LOST! Scarpa takes a corner from the left at the first post, Z Rafael appears unmarked, but he gets a header.

  • 4
    2 time

    Joo Gomes yellowed for leaving his arm on his opponent.

  • 3
    2 time

    Dudu receives from the right of the area, loads with space and kicks hard. Santos hits one more.

  • two
    2 time

    SAINTS! Raphael Veiga feints David Luiz inside the area on the right, takes it to the back and hits it cross. The Flamengo goalkeeper palms forward and the defense completes.

  • two
    2 time

    Ron catches Scarpa’s short pass near the area, but doesn’t dominate. David Luiz walks away.

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams return unchanged.

  • 0
    2 time

    Roll the ball in the final stage!

  • 49
    1 time

    End of first half!

  • 48
    1 time

    UUHH! Matheuzinho receives from Joo Gomes on the right of the area, hits with his right hand and takes danger.

  • 47
    1 time

    Marcos Rocha receives from Scarpa in the back of the area on the right, plays back and leaves it at the opponent’s feet.

  • 46
    1 time

    Scarpa launches from midfield to area looking for Ron, but leaves clean with Santos.

  • 45
    1 time

    Let’s go to 49.

  • 44
    1 time

    Flamengo is in no hurry for dead balls.

  • 43
    1 time

    Palmeiras plays the ball in midfield with Flamengo posted.

  • 42
    1 time

    Flamengo raises the mark to make it difficult for Palmeiras to leave.

  • 41
    1 time

    Marinho fell to the right of the defensive field. Stretcher in the field.

  • 40
    1 time

    Piquerez receives from Dudu in the back of the area on the left, crosses hard on the bottom and Rony deflects off balance. The ball goes out on goal kick.

  • 40
    1 time

    Turn up the sound the Palmeiras fan in your house.

  • 39
    1 time

    Scarpa takes a corner from the right and Santos goes high to defend.

  • 38
    1 time

    Marcos Rocha charges a lateral from the right end to the middle of the area and Joo Gomes pushes away.

  • 37
    1 time

    UUHHH!!! Z Rafael has the leftover ball in front of the area, hits with his right hand from below, it deflects on Pablo and goes close to the right post.

  • 36
    1 time

    Ron receives a straight pass on the right wing, raises his head and crosses low. Matheuzinho closes well on the second bar and hits.

  • 35
    1 time

    Piquerez receives on the left wing of the attack, crosses from the left and hits Marinho.

  • 34
    1 time

    Marcos Rocha receives on the right wing, crosses from below and David Luiz cuts.

  • 33
    1 time

    Danilo anticipates the attack at the entrance of the area on the attack’s right and fouls Marinho.

  • 32
    1 time

    Scarpa takes a corner from the open left, Gmez just sweeps the header and the ball is lost to the right.

  • 31
    1 time

    ALMOST THE SECOND! Marinho takes a free kick from the midfielder on the right to the left side, Z Rafael and Gmez get in the way from the top and Pablo heads it alone. The ball goes over!

  • 30
    1 time

    Red and black party in the visitors’ sector.

  • 29
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!! Ayrton Lucas passes Marcos Rocha on the left wing and crosses from the back. Victor Hugo goes up unmarked and heads into the low right corner.

  • 29
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!!

  • 28
    1 time

    Joo Gomes tries to score with Matheuzinho in the attack’s right midfielder, but the ball passes through the side and stays with Piquerez.

  • 27
    1 time

    Submissions: Palmeiras 3×3 Flamengo.

  • 26
    1 time

    Scarpa receives a short throw on the right wing, raises his head and crosses hard at the second post. Dudu closes it trying to throw it upside down, but throws it out.

  • 25
    1 time

    Fabrcio Bruno in the warm-up; David Luiz seems to be feeling it.

  • 24
    1 time

    Matheuzinho crosses from afar on the right to the second post, Victor Hugo props his head in and Gmez drops his chest towards Weverton.

  • 23
    1 time

    Piquerez tackles Marinho near midfield, but the referee takes a foul.

  • 22
    1 time

    David Luiz anticipates a pass on the left side of the midfield and is fouled by Rony.

  • 21
    1 time

    UUHH! Gustavo Scarpa receives a pass from the back of the right wing, leaves Joo Gomes only by swinging his body, invades the fenced area, adjusts to the left and kicks across. The ball comes out the other side.

  • 20
    1 time

    Ball in play again.

  • 19
    1 time

    The Palmeiras goalkeeper with eye problem receives medical care.

  • 18
    1 time

    Weverton tries to play fast after the defense in the previous move, but is missed by Pablo. The players ask for yellow, but the referee does not show it.

  • 17
    1 time

    Marinho takes a free-kick with his left-handed swinging towards the first post, Lzaro deflects his head and Weverton makes a strong save on the ground.

  • 16
    1 time

    Marinho dominates with his back to the marker on the right wing of the attack and is fouled by Piquerez.

  • 15
    1 time

    Matheuzinho receives a very strong pass from the back of the area on the right, crosses, but the flag takes a goal kick.

  • 14
    1 time

    Joo Gomes receives from David Luiz at the entrance of the area on the left, finishes on the bottom and Weverton defends.

  • 13
    1 time

    Veiga tries a table of effect from the left of the attack, but the carioca defense cuts.

  • 12
    1 time

    From the Palmeiras goalkeeper.

  • 11
    1 time

    Weverton falls into your area and receives medical attention.

  • 10
    1 time

    Marinho brings the move from the right to the front of the area, tries the pass on the left and Marcos Rocha hits it.

  • 9
    1 time

    Pablo receives from the right of the defense, stretches the pass on the side and is fouled by Rony.

  • 8
    1 time

    Danilo stretches the pass from the middle to the right wing, David Luiz arrives before Rony and sends him out.

  • 7
    1 time

    Scarpa takes a short corner from the right, receives it back and crosses at the second post. Santos comes out with a punch and pushes away.

  • 6
    1 time

    Scarpa tries to pass with Ron on the right end of the attack, but misses in the direction. Pitch for Ayrton Lucas.

  • 5
    1 time

    Palmeiras tries to propose more the game in this beginning.

  • 4
    1 time

    Dorival guides Thiago Maia with Raphael Veiga scoring.

  • 3
    1 time

    David Luiz launches to the right wing looking for Marinho, but Piquerez cuts it off with his head.

  • two
    1 time

    Raphael Veiga receives a vertical pass between Flamengo’s lines, dominates with freedom and shoots low from outside the area. Santos defends.

  • 1
    1 time

    Palmeiras wears a green shirt and white callus. Flamengo in a white shirt and black callus.

  • 0
    1 time

    Roll the ball at Allianz Parque!

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the lawn. The Palmeiras fan’s party is beautiful in the stands.

  • 0
    1 time

    Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba and Juventude 2×2 Botafogo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba and Juventude 2×2 Botafogo.

  • 0
    1 time

    FULL HOUSE! More than 39,000 tickets were sold for the game. The red-black crowd will also be present in the visitors’ sector, which has not happened here since 2018.

  • 0
    1 time

    FLAMENGO: Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo, Lzaro and Marinho; Everton.

  • 0
    1 time

    PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

  • 0
    1 time

    Dorival Jnior rotates the squad after qualifying in the middle of the week for the Copa do Brasil and leaves the main players on the bench.

  • 0
    1 time

    Abel Ferreira comes with maximum strength for the game after having the week free for work.

  • 0
    1 time

    The referee of the match will be Ramon Abatti Abel, from Santa Catarina. In VAR, the command will be Pablo Ramon Gonalves Pinheiro (RN).

  • 0
    1 time

    In the first round, the match ended in a goalless draw at Maracan.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo has not lost to Palmeiras, in So Paulo, since 2017.

  • 0
    1 time

    RETROSPECT! The teams have already met at Allianz Parque seven times, with two wins for each side and three draws.

  • 0
    1 time

    Palmeiras enters the field leading the championship with 48 points. Flamengo ranked third with 39, as Fluminense won yesterday in the round and overtook their rival.

  • 0
    1 time

    Sunny afternoon in the west of So Paulo and 17C.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good evening! From now on, follow everything from Palmeiras and Flamengo through the 23rd round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 4pm at Allianz Parque.

    • About Abhishek Pratap

    Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

    Check Also

    Rare disease causes young man’s bones to grow ‘outside his skeleton’

    Enrik Sulaj said he suffers from the consequences of the rare disease. (Photo: Personal Archive/Enrik …

    © 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved