Palmeiras X Flamengo – Supersports

50
2 time
End of the game! All the same for Palmeiras and Flamengo.
49
2 time
UUHH! Piquerez has the leftover ball in front of the area, straightens his chest and kicks with his right hand. The ball goes out with danger!
48
2 time
Scarpa crosses from the left wing to the middle of the area, David Luiz goes up with Lpez and cuts his head.
47
2 time
Matheuzinho tries to pass with Arrascaeta inside the area on the right, but misses.
45
2 time
Five in addition.
44
2 time
ON THE DEFENSE! Scarpa crosses from left to area, Pablo shaves his head, Wesley dominates with space and shoots left-handed over Ayrton Lucas.
44
2 time
Vidal yellowed for foul on Z Rafael.
43
2 time
Dudu leaves, Wesley enters.
42
2 time
Veiga gives way to Bruno Tabata.
41
2 time
On Wednesday, Flamengo faces So Paulo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, a first leg.
40
2 time
WOW! Arrascaeta short table with Pedro in front of the area, hits with his right hand looking for the left corner and sends it out.
39
2 time
Gmez cuts his head in the middle of the area after David Luiz’s adjustment.
38
2 time
Ayrton Lucas accelerates the move on the left wing, tries a low cross and Mayke blocks.
37
2 time
Scarpa takes a corner from the left on the first post, Lpez heads it and sends it over the goal.
36
2 time
Gabriel Menino receives with space in the central midfield, kicks hard with his right hand and sends over.
34
2 time
Flamengo starts to have more of the ball after substitutions.
33
2 time
Pedro moves Mayke from behind inside the area and commits an attack foul.
32
2 time
Ron leaves, Lpez enters.
31
2 time
Gabriel in the Everton spot.
30
2 time
Arrascaeta enters, Lzaro leaves.
30
2 time
Vidal replaces Joo Gomes.
29
2 time
Raphael Veiga tries a left-handed kick from the central midfielder and sends it wide.
28
2 time
…Danilo leaves the game for Gabriel Menino to enter.
28
2 time
Abel pulls Marcos Rocha and puts Mayke…
27
2 time
Santos comes out in the middle of the area and gets the ball before Z Rafael.
26
2 time
Flamengo plays sideways in defense.
24
2 time
Palmeiras plays the ball near midfield.
23
2 time
UUHH! Everton receives the hand on the left, takes it to the back of the area and crosses closed left-handed. Pedro finishes without an angle from the right and throws it wide.
22
2 time
…Pedro in Marinho’s spot.
21
2 time
Exchanges at Flamengo: Victor Hugo leaves, Everton Ribeiro enters…
20
2 time
GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!! Veiga receives a side pass from Dudu in front of the area, fixes it on the left-hand side, taking it inside and kicks from below. The ball dies in the left corner.
20
2 time
GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!!
19
2 time
Dudu launched on the right end, finds space and crosses from below. David Luiz hit.
18
2 time
Marinho finishes left-handed on the left of the area and Marcos Rocha deflects it.
17
2 time
Z Rafael tries a move from the right wing and falls asking for a free kick. Only in the ball is the tackle by Joo Gomes.
16
2 time
Dudu receives two on the right wing, finds space and crosses straight out.
15
2 time
IN THE VALLEY! Nice short table from Dudue Veiga in the back of the area on the right and Raphael Veiga drops the bomb to equalize. The flag gets offside from shirt 23 on Dudu’s short left.
14
2 time
Piquerez calls the table with Scarpa on the left wing, but Thiago Maia cuts aside.
13
2 time
In the next round, Palmeiras visit Fluminense. Flamengo faces Botafogo.
12
2 time
AMAZING! Pablo backs away wrong with his head, she passes the goalkeeper, Rony runs and kicks, held by Santos.
11
2 time
Ayrton Lucas cuts from the left to the middle of the area, kicks with his right hand and Weverton fits in.
10
2 time
Scarpa cocked his left-hander from afar and kicked. The ball deflects on Thiago Maia and goes out.
9
2 time
Ayrton Lucas anticipates a pass in front of the area and cuts to Flamengo.
8
2 time
Palmeiras fans sing non-stop.
7
2 time
Lzaro takes a corner from the left and Marcos Rocha heads in on the other side.
6
2 time
WEEVERTON! Flamengo’s quick exit on the left, Lzaro invades the area, pedals in front of Gmez, wins and shoots low to save the Palmeirense goalkeeper.
6
2 time
Gustavo Scarpa takes a free-kick from the right wing to the middle of the area, Rony weakly sweeps his head and sends a left.
5
2 time
LOST! Scarpa takes a corner from the left at the first post, Z Rafael appears unmarked, but he gets a header.
4
2 time
Joo Gomes yellowed for leaving his arm on his opponent.
3
2 time
Dudu receives from the right of the area, loads with space and kicks hard. Santos hits one more.
two
2 time
SAINTS! Raphael Veiga feints David Luiz inside the area on the right, takes it to the back and hits it cross. The Flamengo goalkeeper palms forward and the defense completes.
two
2 time
Ron catches Scarpa’s short pass near the area, but doesn’t dominate. David Luiz walks away.
1
2 time
Teams return unchanged.
0
2 time
Roll the ball in the final stage!
49
1 time
End of first half!
48
1 time
UUHH! Matheuzinho receives from Joo Gomes on the right of the area, hits with his right hand and takes danger.
47
1 time
Marcos Rocha receives from Scarpa in the back of the area on the right, plays back and leaves it at the opponent’s feet.
46
1 time
Scarpa launches from midfield to area looking for Ron, but leaves clean with Santos.
45
1 time
Let’s go to 49.
44
1 time
Flamengo is in no hurry for dead balls.
43
1 time
Palmeiras plays the ball in midfield with Flamengo posted.
42
1 time
Flamengo raises the mark to make it difficult for Palmeiras to leave.
41
1 time
Marinho fell to the right of the defensive field. Stretcher in the field.
40
1 time
Piquerez receives from Dudu in the back of the area on the left, crosses hard on the bottom and Rony deflects off balance. The ball goes out on goal kick.
40
1 time
Turn up the sound the Palmeiras fan in your house.
39
1 time
Scarpa takes a corner from the right and Santos goes high to defend.
38
1 time
Marcos Rocha charges a lateral from the right end to the middle of the area and Joo Gomes pushes away.
37
1 time
UUHHH!!! Z Rafael has the leftover ball in front of the area, hits with his right hand from below, it deflects on Pablo and goes close to the right post.
36
1 time
Ron receives a straight pass on the right wing, raises his head and crosses low. Matheuzinho closes well on the second bar and hits.
35
1 time
Piquerez receives on the left wing of the attack, crosses from the left and hits Marinho.
34
1 time
Marcos Rocha receives on the right wing, crosses from below and David Luiz cuts.
33
1 time
Danilo anticipates the attack at the entrance of the area on the attack’s right and fouls Marinho.
32
1 time
Scarpa takes a corner from the open left, Gmez just sweeps the header and the ball is lost to the right.
31
1 time
ALMOST THE SECOND! Marinho takes a free kick from the midfielder on the right to the left side, Z Rafael and Gmez get in the way from the top and Pablo heads it alone. The ball goes over!
30
1 time
Red and black party in the visitors’ sector.
29
1 time
GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!! Ayrton Lucas passes Marcos Rocha on the left wing and crosses from the back. Victor Hugo goes up unmarked and heads into the low right corner.
29
1 time
GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!!
28
1 time
Joo Gomes tries to score with Matheuzinho in the attack’s right midfielder, but the ball passes through the side and stays with Piquerez.
27
1 time
Submissions: Palmeiras 3×3 Flamengo.
26
1 time
Scarpa receives a short throw on the right wing, raises his head and crosses hard at the second post. Dudu closes it trying to throw it upside down, but throws it out.
25
1 time
Fabrcio Bruno in the warm-up; David Luiz seems to be feeling it.
24
1 time
Matheuzinho crosses from afar on the right to the second post, Victor Hugo props his head in and Gmez drops his chest towards Weverton.
23
1 time
Piquerez tackles Marinho near midfield, but the referee takes a foul.
22
1 time
David Luiz anticipates a pass on the left side of the midfield and is fouled by Rony.
21
1 time
UUHH! Gustavo Scarpa receives a pass from the back of the right wing, leaves Joo Gomes only by swinging his body, invades the fenced area, adjusts to the left and kicks across. The ball comes out the other side.
20
1 time
Ball in play again.
19
1 time
The Palmeiras goalkeeper with eye problem receives medical care.
18
1 time
Weverton tries to play fast after the defense in the previous move, but is missed by Pablo. The players ask for yellow, but the referee does not show it.
17
1 time
Marinho takes a free-kick with his left-handed swinging towards the first post, Lzaro deflects his head and Weverton makes a strong save on the ground.
16
1 time
Marinho dominates with his back to the marker on the right wing of the attack and is fouled by Piquerez.
15
1 time
Matheuzinho receives a very strong pass from the back of the area on the right, crosses, but the flag takes a goal kick.
14
1 time
Joo Gomes receives from David Luiz at the entrance of the area on the left, finishes on the bottom and Weverton defends.
13
1 time
Veiga tries a table of effect from the left of the attack, but the carioca defense cuts.
12
1 time
From the Palmeiras goalkeeper.
11
1 time
Weverton falls into your area and receives medical attention.
10
1 time
Marinho brings the move from the right to the front of the area, tries the pass on the left and Marcos Rocha hits it.
9
1 time
Pablo receives from the right of the defense, stretches the pass on the side and is fouled by Rony.
8
1 time
Danilo stretches the pass from the middle to the right wing, David Luiz arrives before Rony and sends him out.
7
1 time
Scarpa takes a short corner from the right, receives it back and crosses at the second post. Santos comes out with a punch and pushes away.
6
1 time
Scarpa tries to pass with Ron on the right end of the attack, but misses in the direction. Pitch for Ayrton Lucas.
5
1 time
Palmeiras tries to propose more the game in this beginning.
4
1 time
Dorival guides Thiago Maia with Raphael Veiga scoring.
3
1 time
David Luiz launches to the right wing looking for Marinho, but Piquerez cuts it off with his head.
two
1 time
Raphael Veiga receives a vertical pass between Flamengo’s lines, dominates with freedom and shoots low from outside the area. Santos defends.
1
1 time
Palmeiras wears a green shirt and white callus. Flamengo in a white shirt and black callus.
0
1 time
Roll the ball at Allianz Parque!
0
1 time
Teams on the lawn. The Palmeiras fan’s party is beautiful in the stands.
0
1 time
Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba and Juventude 2×2 Botafogo.
0
1 time
0
1 time
FULL HOUSE! More than 39,000 tickets were sold for the game. The red-black crowd will also be present in the visitors’ sector, which has not happened here since 2018.
0
1 time
FLAMENGO: Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo, Lzaro and Marinho; Everton.
0
1 time
PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.
0
1 time
Dorival Jnior rotates the squad after qualifying in the middle of the week for the Copa do Brasil and leaves the main players on the bench.
0
1 time
Abel Ferreira comes with maximum strength for the game after having the week free for work.
0
1 time
The referee of the match will be Ramon Abatti Abel, from Santa Catarina. In VAR, the command will be Pablo Ramon Gonalves Pinheiro (RN).
0
1 time
In the first round, the match ended in a goalless draw at Maracan.
0
1 time
Flamengo has not lost to Palmeiras, in So Paulo, since 2017.
0
1 time
RETROSPECT! The teams have already met at Allianz Parque seven times, with two wins for each side and three draws.
0
1 time
Palmeiras enters the field leading the championship with 48 points. Flamengo ranked third with 39, as Fluminense won yesterday in the round and overtook their rival.
0
1 time
Sunny afternoon in the west of So Paulo and 17C.
0
1 time
Good evening! From now on, follow everything from Palmeiras and Flamengo through the 23rd round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 4pm at Allianz Parque.