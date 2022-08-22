Pantanal: Juma receives an unusual request from José Leôncio and Jove intrudes: “She is my wife…”

the situation of tenorio (Murilo Benício) should be even more tense in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. The crook doesn’t stop making trouble and is in the crosshairs of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who seeks revenge. the ex of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be surprised even with José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), with whom he always had a very good relationship.

the father of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos), including, will ask to Juma (Alanis Guillen) not sell their land to Tenório. The information is from André Romanoat the TV Observatory – UOL: “I wanted to ask you something, Juma… I want you to be very careful and never, in a nice way, sign me a paper argument with respect to your lands, okay?”will say.

Jovewithout thinking twice, the father will answer: “We talked, Dad… Roughly. And don’t forget that Juma is my wife… In other words, Tenório won’t be able to buy anything from Juma without my signature attached. (looking at Juma) That means that, from now on, we are together in everything, you know? Everything that is yours is mine… and vice versa”.

In the first version, shown in 1990, Juma marries Jove and becomes pregnant with a girl, played by the little Leandra Leal. The girl is named Maria Marruá Leoncio, in honor of the two families. The actress, currently 39 years old, is also the daughter of Ângela Lealthe first Maria Bruaca. Today, the character is played by Isabel Teixeira.