Pantanal: Maria Bruaca is terrified of revelation and discovers that character suffered sexual abuse: “What about your family?”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 9 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pantanal: Maria Bruaca is terrified of revelation and discovers that character suffered sexual abuse: “What about your family?” 1 Views

Entertainment

On José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) will be taken by surprise with an unexpected revelation.

Rafael Belmont

Per Rafael Belmont

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Rafael Belmont

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) has been increasingly protagonist of “Pantanal”. the ex of tenorio (Murilo Benício), who became a fan favorite, was kicked out of the house and is now dating Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). on the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), the former companion of eugenio (Almir Sater) in the punt will be taken by surprise in the next chapters.

According to André Romanothe mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia) will know that Phylum (Dira Paes) suffered sexual abuse as a child. The revelation, of course, will make Maria Bruaca outraged: “Not only did I have it, but I was a woman for a long time. When I was twelve years old, I didn’t have a gourd anymore… If it were for me, I would also play with dolls at that age”says the good girl.

“I was taken by force… And I fell into life because of it… Like so many other girls out there”complete to Phylum. No reaction, bruaca will ask: “And your family?”. “They were the ones who threw me out of the house… He said he couldn’t accept such shame… You see. The mardito (abuser) I return to his family”will respond to the character of Dira Paes.

“I went into the world… I didn’t even have a fully formed body”will terminate the future wife of Zé Leoncio, with tears in her eyes. On the air since March 28, the novel das nine is a remake of the work of Benedito Ruy Barbosashown for the first time in 1990. Absolute audience success in TV Globothe production of Bruno Luperi It will be on the air until October 14th.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

In ‘Pantanal’, Irma gets closer to José Lucas and has a supernatural vision after the disappearance of Trindade

Even shaken after the disappearance of Trindade (Gabriel Sater), Irma (Camila Morgado) returns to look …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved