Pantanal soap opera: Tenório’s henchman kills Tenório’s son: ‘He died in the anaconda’s embrace’

In the next chapters of the 9 o’clock soap opera, Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will suffer an attack and Roberto (Cauê Campos) will realize that his father, Tenório (Murilo Benício), has something to do with it, but he has no idea that the person responsible for that crime was Solano (Rafa Sieg), the hired assassin of the squatter who passes himself off as a pawn.

Roberto will find what happened to Zé Lucas very suspicious, and will decide to go to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm to make his own investigations. And Solano is the one next to him, on the boat.

“What are you going to mess with this for?”, asks the henchman. “To see if it’s the same caliber as the gun my father gave you… Or another one he has at home”, explains Roberto.

Solano follows: “Are you going to turn them against your own father?”. The boy replies: “I won’t blame anyone without proof, but I won’t accept being an accomplice in this situation”.

Then, the two enter with the boat in an area full of trees and come face to face with the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), only in the form of an anaconda.

Roberto will ask Solano not to move, but the villain will not hear the command: “I’m going to finish her race!”, he will shout.

The killer will eventually fall into the water after grappling with the snake. Roberto will extend his arm to help him, but amid the panic of trying to save himself, the criminal will pull the boy into the river, causing him to drown.

Soon after, the anaconda leaves and Solano manages to get back to the boat, with Roberto, unconscious: “Seu Roberto? Answer me, damn it.” It is at this moment that Solano realizes that the boss’s son has died.

“Poor thing… He died in the anaconda’s embrace. We’ll see you on the other side!”, the assassin will lament.