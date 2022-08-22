‘Pantanal’: understand how the death scene of the Marruá jaguar was made | wetland

There was no way to breathe properly in this Saturday’s episode of Pantanal. In one of the most tense moments of the plot, Renato (Gabriel Santana) ended up shooting at the jaguar marruá to save the life of his father Tenório (Murilo Benício). The farmer and his son barely lost their lives!

Renato shoots the jaguar to save his father

For starters, it is necessary to understand that the jaguar on the scene and the actors did not see each other at any time. Murilo Benício and Gabriel Santana recorded on a farm near Rio de Janeiro, a scenario that mimics the characteristics of the Pantanal. The animal, in this case the jaguar Gaia, had its images captured at the Mata Ciliar Association, in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo.

Who unites the two elements in the same scene is the Visual Effects team at Globo, which was responsible for other shots such as the Marruá jaguar appearing in the tapera and the crash of Madeleine’s (Karine Teles) plane. This time, the team coordinated by Rafael Ambrosio, Visual Effects supervisor, had to contrast the lighting, camera framing and even other images of the Marruá jaguar.

“In the same scene, we used images of Matí, the jaguar from other scenes, and that of Gaia, which was recorded now. They are very similar in terms of size, weight, size, which helped a lot in the final edit”, explains Rafael to Gshow, who worked together with Brenda Ximenes, designer at Globo, in the composition of the scene.

Here’s how Visual Effects works:

In the scenario where the actors’ reaction and interaction was filmed, the jaguar was a puppet. The prop was even produced by Globo’s art team, which worked with the special effects team on the final composition. It was only filmed the blood splashing on Tenório, as a result of the shot.

“The jaguar is a scenographic object in which art produced the head and the entire body was assembled with special fabrics and bags. The idea was to arrive in a format close to that of a dead jaguar, since the Velho do Rio carries it afterwards”, explains Ricardo Menezes, special effects producer at Globo.

2 of 4 Jaguar puppet used in the recordings with Murilo Benício and Gabriel Santana — Photo: Personal archive/Ricardo Menezes Jaguar doll used in the recordings with Murilo Benício and Gabriel Santana — Photo: Personal archive/Ricardo Menezes

At the place where the images of the jaguar were recorded, the logistics were quite different. The jaguar Gaia would undergo routine exams and the Globo team took the opportunity to film it, moments before that. In this way, some openings were made in the grid of the animal’s area for the camera, to record the images of Gaia just lying down.

The blood, of course, is also scenographic. As Gaia was calmer, a producer can enter her area and use drops of scenographic blood on her body: the substance is totally non-toxic, composed of currant, water and sugar.

“We had all the technical support of veterinarians and doctors for the filming, using fake blood that does not harm the animal or the human being”, reinforces Claudia Nascimento, environment consultant at Globo, from the company Kanaloa Meio Environment, and veterinarian for 22 years.

3 of 4 Holes were opened in the grid of the area where Gaia is located, so as not to interfere with its natural habitat — Photo: Personal archive/Cristina Harumi Holes were opened in the grid of the area where Gaia is located, so as not to interfere with its natural habitat — Photo: Personal archive/Cristina Harumi

As any Globo recording involves animals, the production of the soap opera respected the guidelines passed by environmental agencies, always prioritizing animal welfare. Among the various measures adopted, Gaia was kept in a calm and stress-free environment, with thermal comfort and provision of food and water when waiting or resting.

More than that: Gaia was not removed from her living environment, a forest of more than 5 thousand square meters. There, she can eat, swim, run and exercise her natural behaviors.

4 of 4 Gaia, in her area at the Mata Ciliar Association — Photo: Personal archive/Cristina Harumi Gaia, in her area at the Mata Ciliar Association — Photo: Personal archive/Cristina Harumi

Associação Mata Ciliar is known for being a center specialized in receiving endangered species in nature, focusing on care in a space that resembles its natural environment. In addition to birds, snakes and different animals, the place has care for about 100 wild cats, of nine different species.

“We keep the species in their natural spaces because it is important: they have an ecological function. The animal, even if it does not return completely to nature, fulfills its role under human care, facilitating the reproduction of these species. babies of these animals will undoubtedly return to the environment”, explains Cristina Harumi Adania, a doctor in animal reproduction and coordinator of Fauna at the Mata Ciliar Association for 35 years.